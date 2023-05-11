(The Center Square) – Gov. Roy Cooper’s offshore wind task force predicts the industry could create as many as 85,000 jobs by 2035, but concerns about the impact on North Carolina’s coastal resources has some calling for a moratorium.
NC Towers, an acronym for Taskforce for Offshore Wind Economic Resource Strategies, met at East Carolina University on Wednesday to discuss progress toward advancing offshore wind energy projects in North Carolina.
Chairwoman Marqueta Welton, chief of staff for the Department of Commerce, highlighted several projects already in the works, how the state’s supply chain and workforce bodes well for development, and collaborative efforts with regional and international partners to develop the industry.
“Between our universities, our workforce, our manufacturing presence, we have everything that is needed to really make North Carolina a key player in the offshore wind industry,” she said.
The task force was created by Cooper through executive order in June 2021 to help support his goal of producing 8 gigawatts of offshore wind power by 2040, part of a broader effort by the Biden administration to develop 30 gigawatts of U.S.-based wind power by 2030.
“We can get there, but that’s going to require a very significant ramp up in a lot of areas: domestic manufacturing, ports, vessels, workforce. All of those are going to need to ramp up, and quickly, to meet those 2030 targets,” said John Hardin, executive director of the Commerce’s Office of Science, Technology, and Innovation.
The pressure to get moving comes amid increasing resistance to offshore wind development in North Carolina and beyond. Environmentalists have cited an increase in deaths of marine mammals along the eastern seaboard in recent years and are concerned preparations for wind projects could be a factor. The University of North Carolina at Wilmington will host a Global Marine Science Summit next week to study those concerns and other “global implications of wind energy.”
Other opposition has focused on how offshore turbines could negatively impact the state’s tourism and recreation sectors. Residents in Bald Head Island, Kitty Hawk and other communities along the Outer Banks have raised issues with aesthetics from planned 800 foot tall turbines within eyesight, which would come with flashing lights and the potential to devastate local tourism.
Republican lawmakers from coastal communities want to better vet the potential downsides before forging ahead, and have introduced legislation to halt development efforts for a decade.
Senate Bill 697 would establish a “moratorium on the consideration of permit applications and issuance of permits for wind energy facilities to be located in the territorial coastal waters of the State due to the potential for adverse impacts to coastal resources of the State, including scenic and aesthetic resources, and recreational and economic uses, including commercial and recreational fishing.”
“No agency of the State, including the Department of Environmental Quality or the Environmental Management Commission, shall issue a permit for a wind energy facility in the territorial coastal waters of the State for the period beginning July 1, 2023, to July 1, 2033,” the bill reads.
If approved, SB697 would throw a wrench in state and federal efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, which Cooper expects to reduce 50% in North Carolina from 2005 levels by 2030, and go to net-zero by 2050.
“The need for reliable clean energy that offshore wind can produce has never been greater,” Cooper said at Duke University’s recent Winds of Change symposium.
SB697, dubbed Save the State’s Coastal Resources, is backed by Sens. Bobby Hanig of Currituck County, and Norman Sanderson of Pamlico County, and is currently in the Committee on Rules and Operations of the Senate.