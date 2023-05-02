(The Center Square) – A bill to ban state agencies from using environmental, social and governance factors for hiring and financial decisions cleared a second committee in the North Carolina Senate on Tuesday.
The Committee on Pensions and Retirement and Aging approved Senate Bill 737 with an amendment that removes regional associations from requirements regarding pensions. The bill moves to the Committee on Rules and Operations, typically the last stop before a floor vote.
The legislation would ban state agencies and political subdivisions from using ESG policies in employment decisions, pension plans or in state contracts.
In the lower chamber, House Bill 750 would also prohibit economically targeted investments, defined collectively with ESG as “using a set of standards to screen potential investments based upon the perceived impact to the environment and the social relationships between a company’s employees and the community."
“The term also includes how a company’s leadership is structured in support of those standards,” the bill reads.
Sen. Brad Overcash, R-Gaston, explained in committee that the intent is to ensure hiring and financial decisions are in the best interests of taxpayers and pensioners, rather than “other factors that aren’t directly related.”
The legislation follows criticism from state Treasurer Dale Folwell, who manages the ninth largest public pension in the country at $111.4 billion. In December, Folwell called for the resignation of BlackRock CEO Larry Fink over ESG initiatives he described as “wacktivism.” Folwell is running for governor in the 2024 election.
The ESG initiatives, which screen investments based on how companies address climate change and other social issues, have drawn fierce backlash from conservatives who oppose the forced transition in energy sources and the social policies ESG promotes.
North Carolina Retirement Systems invests about $14 billion through BlackRock in mostly passive funds and about $55 million in BlackRock stocks and bonds.
Sam Watts, an executive administrator with the treasurer’s office, thanked committee members for removing politics from state hiring and spending at Tuesday’s hearing.
“We’re the 25th-largest pool of money in the world. We have no red money, no blue money. We only have green,” he said. “We need a neutral fiduciary standard.”
Democrats on the Senate pensions committee argued SB737 could be bad for business in a state that’s heavily invested in growing the clean energy industry.
“We’re trying to build a future … in North Carolina that will have significant investments in clean tech. Our state is going to make our next fortune off this industry,” said Sen. Graig Meyer, D-Orange. “It is hostile to the clean tech movement. We’re sending a message to the companies we’re trying to recruit. I really don’t think we should be sending these negative messages.”
Sen. Jay Chaudhuri, D-Wake, also suggested the bill’s language could restrict investments with geographic ties, or with companies that refuse to do business with Russia.
“We’ve had success with those types of investments in the past,” he said of the former.
A House version of the legislation was slated for a hearing in the House State Government Committee last week, but was removed from the calendar. It’s rescheduled for a hearing in that committee on Wednesday.