(The Center Square) – Legalization of marijuana for medical use in North Carolina needs the blessing of the House of Representatives, and a signature from the governor.
A third vote late Tuesday afternoon, 36-10 in favor, sent Senate Bill 3 forward. Unlike last session, House Speaker Tim Moore says this time there appears to be more momentum to get something to the desk of Gov. Roy Cooper.
The Nash County Democrat has said he will sign it.
The Old North State could potentially join 37 other states, three territories and the District of Columbia in allowing use of cannabis products for medicinal purposes.
SB3 would allow patients with cancer, epilepsy, post-traumatic stress disorder and other qualifying conditions to possess and buy marijuana from licensed dispensaries. The legislation would allow for smoking or vaping marijuana with a doctor’s prescription that designates a specific delivery method and dosages, and would require doctors to reevaluate patients’ eligibility each year. Patient registration cards would cost no more than $50.
State licensed medical marijuana suppliers would be allowed up to eight dispensaries, and would pay a fee of 10% of monthly gross sales to the state, in addition to other licenses and fees.
SB3 includes provisions for local businesses to partner with larger corporations with financial backing, as long as the local partner retains at least 51% of ownership.
The medical marijuana program would require a total of 284 new positions at the Department of Health and Human Services, State Bureau of Investigation and North Carolina Collaboratory, according to a partial fiscal analysis.