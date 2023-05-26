(The Center Square) – A North Carolina school district that fired its superintendent in February is seeking money back from the one she succeeded.
A state audit released Thursday shows Scotland County Schools’ former superintendent picked up $15,068 when he retired and credit for 704 hours of retirement service, neither of which he was entitled. The latter has been boosting his retirement pay an additional $124.22 a month.
In a letter of response to State Auditor Beth Wood’s office, the district did not dispute any findings in accepting the audit, and said it is taking corrective measures. That includes adjustments on retirement benefits maintained by the office of the state treasurer. The letter is signed by all eight members of the school board and interim Superintendent Robert Logan.
Dr. Ron Hargrave stepped down from leading the district in 2020 after seven years. Dr. Takeda LeGrand, his successor, was fired on Feb. 27 in a unanimous vote of the school board following at least one protest and calls for change in leadership.
In the audit, the former finance officer for the school district said “she misinterpreted the terms of the former superintendent’s employment contract.”
The audit found the problems were caused by a failure to review hours submitted to the state treasurer by the payroll specialist; misinterpretation of an employment contract; and failure to provide proper oversight.
The audit says the district did not retain leave records meeting the state retention and disposition schedule, meaning calculations for time prior to September 2018 – and therefore Hargrave’s true retirement benefit – are unknown.