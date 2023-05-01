(The Center Square) – Spending at the North Carolina Department of Transportation was back on track in fiscal year 2022 after a 2020 audit found officials exceeded their spending plan by $742 million.
State Auditor Beth Wood, a fourth-term Democrat in her 15th year as state auditor, and her staff published a report that examined the DOT’s cash spending plan for fiscal year 2022.
The department develops an annual spending plan comprised of current year appropriations, cash not spent in prior years, and bond proceeds from planned sales of Build NC Bonds and Grant Anticipation Revenue Vehicle bonds. It represents the total dollars intended to be spent for the fiscal year.
Legislation passed by the General Assembly in 2020 tasked the state auditor with conducting an annual performance audit of the spending plan, and the first audit in May 2020 found the department exceeded its spending plan for 2019 by $742 million and was in danger of falling below its statutory cash floor.
The overspending stemmed from a spending plan that wasn’t based on specific projects and operations, and the chief engineer’s office failing to monitor highway division compliance with the plan. Auditors made recommendations to tie the plan to specific projects and operations, and to improve monitoring.
A follow-up audit in September 2021 found the department’s spending was back within budget, but “that the Department was still at risk of exceeding its Spending Plan in future periods because it had not implemented … recommendations,” auditors wrote.
The audit released last week shows the department’s spending remained within budget for fiscal year 2022, and that the recommended changes have been implemented.
“The Department planned to spend approximately $6.86 billion, and actually spent $6.34 billion,” auditors wrote.
A breakdown of the spending reveals the department underspent from July 2021 to June 2022 in all four of its major categories, coming in 10% under budget for construction, 0.6% under budget for operations and maintenance, 13.3% under budget for “other modes,” and 8.5% below budget for other.
Auditors found the DOT’s cash balance was $2.4 billion on June 30, 2022.
“Auditors reviewed the spending estimates for preliminary engineering and found that the estimates were developed using specific projects scheduled for the year, employee staffing planned for the year, and historical expenditures,” the report read.
“For SFY 2022, the Department planned to spend $285 million for preliminary engineering and spent $291.6 million, an overspend of $6.6 million (2.3%). However, total construction expenditures were underbudget.”
Auditors found spending for operations and maintenance were also based on actual planned projects, using statistical modeling.
In addition, auditors confirmed DOT implemented a financial management structure across all 14 highway divisions, as well as enhanced monitoring and enforcement reports and activities.
The oversight included training for regional accountants, and biweekly and quarterly monitoring reviews, which auditors said allowed the department to shift funds as needed to remain within the budget.
Secretary of Transportation J. Eric Boyette responded to the audit report in a letter to Wood on April 21 that concurred with the analysis and commended auditors “that worked with us throughout this audit.”
“The Department will continue to make necessary improvements in spend plan development and execution to ensure compliance and optimal performance measures are met,” Boyette wrote.