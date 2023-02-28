(The Center Square) – The North Carolina Compassionate Care Act to legalize medical marijuana passed the Senate on second reading Tuesday.
Lawmakers voted 36-10 to approve Senate Bill 3 following a series of hearings in committees last week. The bill was returned to the Senate calendar setting it up to move to the House following a third reading.
SB3 sponsor Sen. Bill Rabon, R-Brunswick, outlined the bill and highlighted numerous safeguards for the “tightly regulated use of medical cannabis by people with debilitating conditions.”
“The recreational sale or use of marijuana remains, under this legislation, illegal,” he said. “The system is designed to be self-funded and not require recurring appropriations.”
The 10 against the bill were all Republicans. Rabon was backed in the "ayes" by Republican President Pro Tempore Phil Berger and all of the chamber's 20 Democrats.
Tuesday’s vote comes amid criticism from both opponents and legalization advocates, who contend the legislation is structured to benefit corporate cannabis at the expense of small farmers. The legislation has drawn comparisons to the North Carolina Alcoholic Beverage Control Commission, which for years has faced claims its monopolistic design creates a cash cow for the state.
Chris Suttle, cannabis lobbyist with CIC Consultants, raised concerns in committee about the SB3’s $50,000 nonrefundable fee for supplier applicants, as well as language that would require them to prove sufficient assets to operate for two years. Suttle contends both will dissuade smaller businesses from applying.
“The way the bill is set up is absolutely set up for big companies to come in and not for small farmers,” Suttle told The Center Square. “One of the issues that still hasn’t been addressed is there’s no number attached to that (asset requirement).
“Not having a number attached … is definitely cutting out the local farmer.”
SB3 sponsors Sens. Paul Lowe, D-Forsyth, and Rabon defended the costs in committee last week.
“When I look at us compared to other places, we’re at the low end to go into this business,” he said.
“I don’t think the fees themselves are any additional burden compared with the other costs involved,” Raybon said.
Despite the hurdles, SB3 includes provisions for local businesses to partner with larger corporations with financial backing, as long as the local partner retains at least 51% of ownership.
Suttle said many medical marijuana companies are closing West Coast operations and “they’re all looking at North Carolina” as the next “new green rush.”
“There are some out there that have the local operator’s best interests at heart,” Suttle said, adding that he’s working to facilitate connections.
Other aspects of SB3 that critics complain will inject politics into the process for supplier applicants is the Medical Cannabis Production Commission tasked with overseeing a limit of 10 licenses for the state. The 11-member commission will include representatives appointed by the governor, General Assembly, and specific state officials or designees for four-year terms.
“Those are the ones who are going to decide,” Suttle said. “The public doesn’t get a say in it. The public should get to elect who sits on that board.”
Opponents of the bill include the North Carolina Family Policy Council, God and Country Christian Alliance, and the Christian Action League, among others. Representatives from those groups cited research on associated health risks, as well as increased Social Security disability costs in states with medical cannabis in committee testimony.
Sen. Jim Bergin also highlighted concerns about SB3’s impact on youth, marijuana’s federally illegal status, and potential to lead to recreational cannabis legalization ahead of the Senate vote Tuesday.
“Marijuana is not medicine,” he said. “It’s bad for kids.”
SB3 would allow patients with cancer, epilepsy, post-traumatic stress disorder and other qualifying conditions to possess and purchase marijuana from licensed dispensaries. The legislation would allow for smoking or vaping marijuana with a doctor’s prescription that designates a specific delivery method and dosages, and would require doctors to reevaluate patients’ eligibility each year. Patient registration cards would cost no more than $50.
State licensed medical marijuana suppliers would be allowed up to eight dispensaries, and would pay a fee of 10% of monthly gross sales to the state, in addition to other licenses and fees.
A partial fiscal analysis of SB3 shows a five-year estimate for revenues from patient card application fees and the 10% gross revenue fee to generate $44.4 million, while projected expenses would be $51.7 million.
The medical marijuana program would require a total of 284 new positions at the Department of Health and Human Services, State Bureau of Investigation and North Carolina Collaboratory, according to the analysis.
The analysis could not estimate the potential impact on the General Fund “due to uncertainty about the behavior of suppliers and patients.”