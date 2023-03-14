(The Center Square) – The North Carolina Supreme Court did not have the authority to invalidate maps created by the General Assembly for the state’s Senate and congressional districts, attorneys for legislative leaders argued Tuesday.
Republicans who control the General Assembly relied on the court’s instruction to craft legislative maps for the state House, Senate, and congressional districts. Phil Strach, representing the lawmakers, said the state Supreme Court had acted like Lucy pulling the football from Charlie Brown.
“Instead, now it’s going to be a holistic rule that’s going to be based on a bunch of expert reports that we the court will decide what the map will look like ultimately based on a constellation of standards that only we know,” Strach said. “That is not fair to the Legislature. That is uprooting the constitutional duty of redistricting from the Legislature.”
The proceedings serve as another step to confirm authority of map drawing with the General Assembly, per state statute, and not elected judges usurping that power. The justices in this rehearing do not have a deadline for decision.
Strach argued that if the Supreme Court overturns the rulings, the General Assembly should redraw all three maps.
The case, Harper v. Hall, had two 2022 rounds in litigation, one in February and the other in December. The rehearing Tuesday centered on the second decision by the Supreme Court – made up of a 4-3 Democratic majority, as compared to Tuesday's 5-2 Republican edge – to uphold a trial court throwing out a congressional election map.
In February, the Supreme Court had pulled what Strach called the Charlie Brown trick – giving instructions, then rejecting lawmakers' good-faith attempts in favor of ordering three special masters to draw the maps. One of those was Bob Orr, a former Republican justice now registered independent and who was not named but indirectly referenced during Tuesday's proceedings.
The then-Democratic majority also struck down the state Senate map used in the 2022 election, but upheld the state House map.
On Election Day in November, Republicans won every statewide race – including taking a 5-2 majority on this bench. Justices in December, before exiting, issued a controversial ruling that prompted the rehearing. Another rehearing comes Wednesday on voter identification at the polls, a constitutional amendment approved by voters in fall 2018 with more than 55% of the vote that has been tied up in litigation since.
“What we’re simply asking for is to vacate (the December decision) … and to overrule (earlier court) precedent,” Strach said.
Justice Anita Earls pointed to findings in a trial court that showed the rejected maps constituted the “most extreme gerrymanders possible” in favor of Republicans, and questioned why the court was out of bounds for throwing them out.
“Some things, your honor, are beyond the power of this court,” Strach said. “With all due respect … this court does not have the power to address that issue, and part of the reason this court doesn’t have the power the address the issue is because it does not have the tools to answer the question.”
Strach argued earlier court precedent setting the standards for lawmakers to follow failed, as illustrated by the high court overturning maps created using those standards.
“Every single map complied with what should have been presumptively constitutional,” he said.
Strach argued the December ruling “created a partisan gerrymandering claim out of whole cloth, out of multiple vague constitutional provisions that do not say anything about partisanship in redistricting.”
Attorney Lali Madduri attempted to outline her arguments in support of the Supreme Court’s rulings, but was quickly confronted by Chief Justice Paul Newby on whether a requirement for fair representation of both political parties applies to all governments in the state, or whether courts can segregate only congressional and state House and Senate elections.
Madduri acknowledged the “North Carolina Constitution certainly doesn’t require proportionality,” but argued maps created by lawmakers was found to produce less opportunity for Democrats. She never returned to her prepared script as Newby questioned litigators for about 15 minutes.
Newby also questioned the process the trial court used to create the election maps, highlighting one participant who also made congressional endorsements in the 2022 election. He didn't say the name of Orr, but the implication was obvious; Orr did campaign for a candidate.
“If there were chosen special masters and advisers that have participated in elections, participated with regards to supporting various claims, where they clearly cannot be objective, what standard should a reviewing court have in evaluating this de facto commission?” Newby questioned.
“Both the trial court and this court evaluated that … issue and they found that did not affect any of the analysis,” Madduri said.
Justice Richard Dietz also raised issues with a motion filed by activists at Common Cause that described the request for rehearing as frivolous, and confronted plaintiffs about whether they support the “very serious accusation.”
Dietz suggested the accusation is a sanctionable offense.
Sam Hirsh, attorneys for the plaintiffs, wouldn’t answer the question. Instead, Hirsh focused on why plaintiffs believe the House map must stand, and why he believes the constitution limits the case’s impact to only the state Senate and congressional maps.