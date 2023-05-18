(The Center Square) – Gateway signs to communities are famous for “nice” and “friendly” and a multitude of wonderful adjectives describing the place to live.
U.S. News & World Report says “Raleigh & Durham” and Charlotte are two of the “best” 10 in the nation. Released earlier this week, the popular national magazine chose a top three of Green Bay, Wis., Huntsville, Ala., and the Old North State’s Triangle.
Charlotte is No. 8.
For the metro listings, U.S. News says it categorized data into four indexes and “evaluated using a methodology determined by Americans’ preferences.” Those preferences came from a survey that generated how much weight to give things like crime rate, education, housing, weather, and 11 other breakdown points in the four indexes for quality of life, value, desirability and job market.
The magazine said Raleigh and Durham, coupled with Chapel Hill to form the Triangle, encompasses more than 2 million population, median home prices of $436,616, average annual salary of $61,758 and a 6.7% unemployment rate. Arts, research and technology roots, collegiate rivalries, job growth and quality of life are highlighted in the report.
Charlotte, a “sprawling Southern city,” says U.S. News, is within hours driving time of both the mountains and beaches in the state and flush with economic identity. Diverse neighborhoods and suburban areas are noted. Its population is about 2.6 million, median home prices are $406,169, average annual salaries are $57,270 and the unemployment rate is listed at 7.8%.
U.S. News’ rankings had Boulder, Colo., and Sarasota, Fla., rounding out the top five. Naples, Fla., and Portland, Maine, were next before Charlotte, and Colorado Springs and Fayetteville, Ark., completed the top 10.
Other North Carolina metros to make the rankings were Hickory at No. 25, Asheville (29), Winston-Salem (41), Greensboro (72) and Fayetteville (135).