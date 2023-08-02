(The Center Square) – In the next two weeks, 15 North Carolina school districts will begin classes in difference to a state law that prohibits starts before the Monday closest to Aug. 26.
It’s an issue that for years has pitted education officials working to align schedules with college calendars against political leaders and a tourism industry dedicated to preserving the state’s second-largest industry.
In the years since North Carolina set the current school calendar restrictions in 2004, tourism has ballooned from $14 billion annually to about $27 billion, with the bulk of the revenue coming in June, July and August, according to the North Carolina Travel Industry Association.
Lobbyist Brian Lewis told The Center Square earlier this year tourism industry officials believe much of the growth “is due to the fact we protect summer in North Carolina.”
The current start date benefits in-state tourism, both through family vacations and affordable labor, as well as other North Carolina businesses, from summer camps to RV campgrounds.
Education leaders contend allowing schools to start earlier helps students who plan to graduate early or enroll in college classes by allowing them to take final exams before winter break. The North Carolina School Board Association for decades has advocated for more flexibility in the school calendar, while local school boards have passed resolutions calling for the same.
House Speaker Tim Moore, R-Cleveland, has signaled support for changing the school start date, citing increasing coordination with community colleges and dual enrollments. The lower chamber voted 111-2 in March to approve House Bill 86 to shift the start date to Aug. 10.
The legislation, however, has remained in the Senate's rules committee since, stalled by Republican leaders concerned about what the chance could mean for state revenues. It’s the same situation with House Bill 106, which would have provided exceptions for 10 districts to start classes on Aug. 11.
Senate President Phil Berger, R-Rockingham, has repeatedly stated his opposition to any change, and recently criticized schools who defy the law as a bad example for students.
State education officials, meanwhile, have little recourse to force schools to comply with the law. Local elected school board members set start dates. Those board members swear an oath to uphold the law.
“The only authority we would have … would be to send a letter reminding them of what the law states,” state Board of Education Vice Chairman Alan Duncan said at the board’s June meeting.
Duncan then presented a report that shows 15 school districts will start the 2023-24 school year before the law allows. Many other mostly smaller districts have secured waivers to do the same.
Schools without waivers include Stanly County and Kannapolis City schools, each set for Aug. 9, and Cabarrus and Surry counties on Aug. 10. It'll be Aug. 14 for Mount Airy City, Iredell-Statesville, Rutherford, Lee, Henderson and Polk; and Aug. 16 for Elkin City, Yadkin, Lincoln, Gaston and Cleveland.