(The Center Square) – A backlog of program reviews are being worked by the North Carolina Department of Commerce after an audit found officials failed to properly monitor $128 million in federal grants.
The Commerce Department’s Division of Workforce Solutions expects to complete required 2020-22 monitoring reviews for federal Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act programs by the end of the year, following a delay officials blamed on COVID-19 and staff vacancies.
“DWS is aware of these issues and has been working diligently to improve,” department officials wrote in a letter to State Auditor Beth Wood late last month. "DWS has already taken action by filling some staff vacancies, restructuring, devoting additional resources to revising policies and creating new trainings, and issuing new policies or operational guidance notices."
The division laid out the timeline and corrective actions in response to a recent state audit that revealed the department failed to perform federally required monitoring reviews of more than 80% of Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act funding that flowed through during the pandemic. The finding stems from a review of $158 million in funds distributed through four programs between July 1, 2020 and June 30, 2022.
The programs – for adults, dislocated workers, youth, and national dislocated worker grants – are designed to help job seekers access employment and training services.
“Without monitoring the activities and spending of WIOA programs at 18 local workforce development boards in 2020 and 16 in 2021, DWS could not ensure WIOA funds were used for programs to help 21,000 job seekers access employment, education, training and support services to succeed in the labor market,” auditors wrote.
A breakdown of the funding included $54 million for supplementing transportation costs and other living expenses for disaster survivors; $50 million for youth tutoring, internships, job shadowing and leadership development; $48 million for adult training and education; and $2 million for food, medicine, medical supplies, sanitation and other expenses tied to the National Dislocated Worker Grant Program.
“Additionally, since DWS did not perform monitoring reviews of local workforce development board activities and spending, it increased the risk that DWS would not identify whether WIOA programs met the needs of program participants and take timely corrective action when necessary,” the audit read.
Officials acknowledged the delay, which they blamed on the government shutdown during the pandemic and a Division of Workforce Solutions Accountability Unit that “was not fully-staffed (three financial monitors, three program monitors, and a manager) from August 2019 and through the two years covered by the audit.”
“The Unit has had five employees resign or retire since July 2021,” officials wrote. “Since there were no seasoned program monitors to train new program monitors, the Accountability Manager has been engaged in monitoring activities to train new hires.”
The Division of Workforce Solutions completed its program monitoring for 2019 in 2021, “and then the Accountability Unit undertook restructuring and training activities” with the help of a consulting firm, officials wrote.
That work culminated in new standard operating procedures and trainings last spring that “has led to greater consistency” moving forward, while the department has also hired new staff to reduce vacancies in the Accountability Unit to one, according to an audit response.
“DWS … can confirm it has completed 100% of monitoring activities for (program year) 2018 and 2019,” officials wrote. “Monitoring is in progress for PY 2020, 2021, and 2022.”