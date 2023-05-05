(The Center Square) – The worker shortage in North Carolina is “severe,” though the situation could be worse, according to a recent U.S. Chamber of Commerce analysis.
The report examined the number of available workers for every job opening in all 50 states to create a Worker Shortage Index. States with a ratio below 1 reflected a shortage, while a ratio above 1 indicated a surplus of workers compared to job openings.
The report assigned the Old North State a worker shortage index of .62, which means there are 62 applicants available for every 100 job openings. The figure put North Carolina in the “severe” category, the second-best situation of four: least severe, severe, more severe, and most severe.
The report is based on U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data that shows 360,000 job openings and 183,118 unemployed workers in the state, giving North Carolina a labor force participation rate of 60.4%. The quit rate stood at 2.8%, while the hiring rate was 4.3%.
The labor force participation rate refers to the percentage of the population that is working or actively looking for work. Quit rate is the number of employees who voluntarily quit as a percentage of total employment, while the hire rate is all additions to payroll as a percentage of total employment.
The report’s state-by-state workforce analysis categorized states based on the percent increase in job openings from February 2020 to March 2023. North Carolina fell second-highest of four categories with openings increasing between 40% and 69%.
North Carolina’s labor force participation was among states below the national average of 62.6%, according to the report.
“Oregon, Illinois, Alaska, Oklahoma, New Jersey, and Utah are the only states right now that have a higher percentage of their labor force working than before the pandemic,” the report read. “The vast majority have seen their labor forces shrink because of early retirements, increased savings, less immigration, among other factors.”
A March local jobs report from the North Carolina Department of Commerce showed six of the state’s 15 metro areas are dealing with a labor force that remains below prepandemic levels. Only 12 of the state’s 24 micropolitan areas have a larger labor force today than in February 2020.
Statewide, the labor force participation rate has increased slightly but remains below the 61.2% rate in February 2020, the month before COVID-19 halted operations in nearly every industry across the country.
The numbers suggest that if North Carolina’s labor force participation rate was back to the prepandemic level, the state would have about 68,603 more people in the labor force.