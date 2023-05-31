(The Center Square) – North Carolina’s Republican treasurer and insurance commissioner fought hard, but the GOP majority and plenty of Democrats in the Senate turned them back.
BlueCross BlueShield of North Carolina, a nonprofit insurance company headquartered in Durham, and Delta Dental can transfer holdings to a shell company pending Gov. Roy Cooper’s decision. Senators voted 41-5 on Tuesday for the legislation, despite the midday plea by state Treasurer Dale Folwell for the chamber to reconsider amendments proposed by state Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey.
BlueCross BlueShield has for-profit competitors, and Senate President Phil Berger said the measure “helps level the playing field.” Sen Todd Johnson, R-Union, spoke to his colleagues before the vote saying the bill included “90% of what the commissioner of insurance was asking.”
Causey rejected that notion, saying it wasn’t close. He put the percentage at about 10%. He has predicted impact on policyholders will be not getting money back from the company, but also higher rates. He says the checks and balances provided by his office are weakened.
In the bill, the holding company has to invest in promoting affordability; disclose compensation for highly paid executives; be transparent for “strategic investment activities” and its cap is 25% for the transfer of “admitted assets.”
State statute gives the governor 10 days to sign or veto a bill, or it can become law without his signature. Cooper is a Democrat. The 13 Democrats voting yes with 27 Republicans – no GOP senators voted against – were Sens. Gale Adcock of Wake County; Val Applewhite of Cumberland County; Sydney Batch of Wake County; Dan Blue of Wake County; Mary Wills Bode of Granville and Wake counties; Michael Garrett of Guilford County; Rachel Hunt of Mecklenburg County; Paul Lowe of Forsyth County; Natalie Murdock of Chatham and Wake counties; Gladys Robinson of Guilford County; DeAndrea Salvador of Mecklenburg County; Kandie Smith of Edgecombe and Pitt counties; Joyce Waddell of Mecklenburg County; and Mike Woodard of Durham County.
The five voting against the bill were Sens. Lisa Grafstein, D-Wake; Natasha Marcus, D-Mecklenburg; Julie Mayfield, D-Buncombe; Graig Meyer-D-Caswell; and Mujtaba Mohammed, D-Mecklenburg. Sens. Jay Chaudhuri, D-Wake, and Danny Britt, R-Robeson, had excused absences; Sens. Jim Burgin, R-Harnett, and Kevin Corbin, R-Cherokee, had excused votes.
BlueCross BlueShield of North Carolina is an 89-year-old North Carolina-based company ranked by Forbes as 10th-largest health insurer in the country. The nonprofit is the leading provider in all 100 North Carolina counties, covering more than 4 million of the state’s 10.7 million residents and employing about 5,000.