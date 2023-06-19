(The Center Square) – As North Carolina forges ahead on sports wagering, efforts to legalize casinos, video lottery and other gambling are factoring into budget discussions in the General Assembly.
Budgets proposed in both the House and Senate aim to accelerate scheduled income tax reductions, with the Senate targeting 2.49% by the end of the decade and House plans to go to 3.99% two years ahead of schedule.
Resolving the difference, while also reducing the state franchise tax, rests largely on revenues, and members from both chambers have repeatedly raised the prospect of legalizing casinos and video gaming terminals for revenue.
The discussions are motivated in part by four new casinos in Virginia that are expected to collect $259 million in annual gross gaming revenue from North Carolinians, according to analysis this spring by the Spectrum Gaming Group.
The analysis, conducted on behalf of the conservative Greater Carolina, pegged North Carolina’s potential casino market at $1.97 billion, with specific locations in Anson, Nash and Rockingham counties capable of capturing $1.5 billion, or about 71%.
Spectrum Gaming estimates the three resort-type casinos could create as many as 3,000 new jobs and generate up to $30 million in local tax revenue per facility, with up to $100 million per site annually for state coffers.
Pending legislation to authorize video lottery gaming could also contribute significantly more. Spectrum Gaming estimates up to $664 million in tax revenue from 30,000 terminals, depending on the tax rate.
Another $400 million in taxes could flow in if lawmakers permitted online casino gambling, according to analysis cited by Americans for Tax Reform’s Patrick Gleason.
Speaker Tim Moore, R-Cleveland, has said lawmakers will “take a look” this session at legalizing casinos, currently limited to tribal lands in the western part of the state. Other prominent Republicans have highlighted how that change would boost economically depressed areas while generating revenues to draw down the tax rate.
Last week, Senate Leader Phil Berger, R-Rockingham, said negotiations over the budget are progressing, but could extend into July as lawmakers work out disagreements over income tax cuts and how to spend a more than $3 billion surplus.
Gleason reports some Republicans have vowed to vote against any budget that includes further gaming expansion beyond sports betting. Gov. Roy Cooper’s position on legalizing more gambling is unclear, though his lame duck status leaves little sway over Republican supermajorities in both chambers that tied Medicaid expansion to his signature on the budget.
In the meantime, the North Carolina Lottery Commission is working to implement sports and horse wagering “as soon as practicable,” according to a sports betting website launched Friday.
The commission has until June 2024 to complete the work, which is predicted to generate $74.9 million in tax and fee revenues in 2024-25.