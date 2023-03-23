(The Center Square) – House Republican leaders introduced legislation on Thursday to prevent adversarial foreign governments from acquiring North Carolina farmland, or property near military installations.
The bill mirrors similar efforts in other states and Congress, where Sen. Ted Budd, R-NC, and colleagues have cited national security concerns.
“Allowing foreign adversaries to purchase farmland is a legitimate concern in rural North Carolina and poses a serious risk to our national and food security,” said House Majority Leader John Bell, R-Wayne, sponsor of the bill. “By putting a halt to these land grabs, this bill will protect our state’s most precious natural resources while further safeguarding our military instillations. It is critical that we act now to mitigate this unnecessary threat to our state and nation.”
In addition to Bell, House Bill 463 is sponsored by House Speaker Tim Moore of Cleveland County, Rep. Jeff Zenger of Forsyth County, and Rep. Jennifer Balkcom of Henderson County.
HB463 would define adversarial foreign governments as those determined by the U.S. Secretary of Commerce to have “engaged in a long-term pattern or serious instances of conduct significantly adverse to the national security of the United States or security and safety of United States persons.”
The bill states “no adversarial foreign government shall purchase, acquire, lease, or hold any interest in” agricultural land or “land situated within a 25-mile radius of a military base, military installation, or military airport.”
North Carolina’s six major military bases include the U.S. Army’s Fort Bragg and Pope Air Force Base, both in the southeastern part of the state; Seymour Johnson Air Force Base in eastern North Carolina; and U.S. Marine Corps Air Station Camp Lejeune and MCAS New River along the coast, not more than an hour’s drive from the more inland MCAS Cherry Point. There are also two U.S. Coast Guard bases along the northern coast at Elizabeth City; and the Military Ocean Terminal Sunny Point on the southern coast in Brunswick County.
Seymour Johnson is in Wayne County, where Bell calls home.
Those bases house thousands of troops, with an economic impact to North Carolina in the billions.
HB463 follows legislation introduced by Sen. Ted Cruz, R-TX, and co-sponsored by Budd last month that aims to address the same issue. The Protecting Military Installations and Ranges Act would target efforts by China, Russia, Iran and North Korea to acquire U.S. land close to military installations or areas.
The bill, which aims to block land purchases within 100 miles of military installations, would also empower the Department of Defense to prevent construction on any site under federal investigation.
Cruz previously introduced the bill in 2021, after offering similar legislation as an amendment to the 2021 National Defense Authorization Act.
The latter was in response to a growing number of Chinese-owned wind farms disrupting operations on southern and western Texas military training routes. It would have empowered the Defense Department's Siting Clearinghouse to conduct a more thorough review of wind farm construction near military installations.
U.S. Rep. Tony Gonzales, R-TX, also reintroduced the “Protecting Military Installations from Foreign Espionage Act” in the House, citing the same concerns as Cruz.
Gonzalez penned a letter to former U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer in 2021 that raised concerns about GH America Energy, a subsidiary of China’s Guanghei Energy Company. It purchased 130,000 acres in Texas’ Val Verde County in 2015 near Laughlin Air Force Base, the branch’s largest training base.
“If they are not already, the (Chinese Communist Part) could use this site to gather intelligence on Air Force pilot training, as well as United States border security operations,” Gonzalez wrote.