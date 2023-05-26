(The Center Square) – Members of the North Carolina House of Representatives are slated to review a trio of key education bills on Tuesday involving school social workers, male minority teachers, and student athletics.
The House Education Committee’s Tuesday agenda includes House Bill 762, sponsored by Rep. Tricia Cotham, R-Mecklenburg, to appropriate $500,000 in recurring funds for master’s degree or doctoral degree level pay supplements for school social workers.
The legislation comes as House and Senate leaders begin negotiations over a final budget plan to present to Gov. Roy Cooper prior to the fiscal year beginning July 1. In 2013, the General Assembly eliminated master’s pay for teachers. The proposed House budget aims to reinstate the compensation, while the Senate budget does not, though the Senate plan does include other supplements.
Each chamber's budget was about $6 billion below the proposal of Cooper. There was an effort in the Senate to reinstate additional pay for master's and doctorates.
HB762 would make school social workers eligible to receive the education-based salary supplements regardless of whether a master’s degree is required for licensure. Similar legislation, Senate Bill 524, is pending in the Senate Appropriations Committee.
Education Committee members will also consider House Bill 833 on Tuesday to appropriate $150,000 for a study into ways to increase the number of minority male teachers in public elementary and secondary schools, particularly black males.
HB833 directs the Office of Learning Recovery and Acceleration to work with the North Carolina Policy Collaboratory to provide a report to the General Assembly by March 15 on the effectiveness of programs established to increase minority male teachers, including the Call Me MiSTER program at Western Carolina University, the Marathon Teaching Institute at North Carolina Central University, and “effective programs in other states."
HB833 is sponsored by Wilson County Republican Rep. Ken Fontenot, Democratic Rep. Cecil Brockman of Guilford County, and Cotham.
A third bill up for discussion only on Tuesday, Senate Bill 636, would remove the North Carolina High School Athletic Association as the authority authorized to oversee decisions to allow students to profit off their name, image and likeness.
The upper chamber approved SB636 mostly along party lines on May 3, the same day the NCHSAA Board of Directors officially approved the move to allow North Carolina students to ink NIL deals. It was also the day before crossover deadline at the General Assembly.
SB636 would require the State Board of Education to approve rules on student amateur status requirements and NIL deals. The bill would also require the NCHSAA to agree to annual audits as part of a memorandum of understanding with the state Superintendent of Public Instruction, who would have authority to renew the MOU for four years.
SB636 is sponsored by Republican Sens. Vickie Sawyer of Iredell County, Todd Johnson of Union County, and Tom McInnis of Richmond County.