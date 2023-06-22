(The Center Square) – Legislation to preserve the integrity of women’s sports got a favorable concurrence vote in the House of Representatives on Thursday, sending the bill to Gov. Roy Cooper.
Members voted 62-43 to approve the Fairness in Women’s Sports Act, concurring with minor changes in the Senate, where the measure passed 31-17 earlier this week.
House Bill 574 would prohibit public middle and high schools, colleges and universities from allowing biological males to participate on female sports teams. Amendments in the Senate removed restrictions on biological women playing on men’s teams, as well as references to collegiate intramural sports.
Thursday’s vote was mostly along party lines, with the lone exception of Northampton County Democrat Rep. Michael Wray. Wray is one of three in January that were in the minority party and named by Republican leaders to co-chair committees. Fifteen lawmakers – four Democrats and 11 Republicans - were absent for the vote.
Cooper has not signaled his intent. Republicans hold three-fifths supermajorities in both chambers of the General Assembly that can override a veto, if united. If the bill becomes law, North Carolina will join nearly two dozen states that have approved similar restrictions.
Sponsors of the Fairness in Women’s Sports Act in both chambers described the legislation as a common sense measure that’s designed to protect the integrity of women’s sports and the female athletes who participate.
They cited numerous examples of female athletes sidelined by transgender players in cycling, golf, track, disc golf, roller derby, swimming and volleyball.
Former University of North Carolina women’s basketball coach Sylvia Hatchell testified in favor, as well, citing fairness issues with scholarships and recruiting.
“We’ve worked so hard over the last 50 years to get where we are,” she said in committee. “We need to not allow transgenders to compete against females.”
Opposition came from Equality NC, the Campaign for Southern Equality, and others, including several Democrats who spoke out on the House floor Thursday.
Rep. Vernetta Alston, D-Durham, cited existing policy at the North Carolina High School Athletic Association that allows transgender students to participate with documentation from a doctor, noting only two have been approved to play on women’s teams.
Others cited statistics on increased rates of suicide ideation, depression and obesity among the transgender community, and the benefits of team sports.
“You’re going to tell me we’re going to deny that to fifth graders or sixth graders?” said Rep. Deb Butler, D-New Hanover, referring to the comradery and confidence gained through team sports. “This is cruel.”