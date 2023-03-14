(The Center Square) – Understaffed rural hospitals in North Carolina and other states could receive relief through bipartisan legislation sponsored by U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis to address doctor shortages.
Tillis, R-NC, recently reintroduced legislation with U.S. Sens. Amy Klobuchar, D-MN, Susan Collins, R-ME, and Jacky Rosen, D-NV, to build the health care workforce in rural and medically underserved areas. The Conrad State 30 and Physician Access Reauthorization Act would allow international doctors who complete their residency in the U.S. to remain in the country to serve areas with medical shortages.
Klobuchar has led similar efforts in past congressional sessions.
“Too many rural areas in North Carolina and across the country lack the health care workforce needed to provide quality and timely care,” Tillis said. “This bipartisan legislation will allow American-trained doctors to help fill those gaps so we can expand access to critical health care in medically underserved and health professional shortage areas.”
Doctors from other countries working in the United States on J-1 visas are required to return to their home country for two years after their residency before they can apply for another visa or green card. The Conrad 30 program allows them to stay without returning home if they agree to practice in an underserved area for three years. The “30” refers to the number of doctors per state that can participate.
The Conrad State 30 and Physician Access Reauthorization Act would extend the program for three years, improve the process for obtaining a visa, and allow for the program to expand beyond 30 doctors per state if specific thresholds are met.
The legislation follows calls from lawmakers on both sides of the aisle for the Biden administration to address ongoing delays in visa processing, which have had a negative impact on businesses that rely on temporary workers.
“As businesses across the country continue to face workforce shortages, taking long-term efforts to decrease processing backlogs and delays will help ensure that employers will be able to find that help they need,” Klobuchar and Collins wrote in a letter to U.S. Department of Labor Secretary Martin Walsh last summer.
In states like North Dakota, lawmakers are working to establish immigration centers to actively recruit health care workers from other countries.
The Conrad 30 reauthorization is endorsed by the American Medical Association, the American Hospital Association, the Federation of American Hospitals, the National Rural Health Association, the Niskanen Center, the American Academy of Neurology, and the Public Affairs Alliance of Iranian Americans.
“The physician workforce crisis, exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic and other sources of burnout, threatens patient access to care, especially in rural and underserved communities,” said AMA President Jack Resneck. “One way to address this problem is through smart, targeted immigration reforms. The Conrad 30 program remains an innovative way to achieve two major goals: facilitate greater patient access to physicians and diversify the physician workforce.”
The Conrad 30 waiver program has helped Americans in rural and underserved areas to receive medical care from more than 15,000 physicians over the last three decades. The program was expanded once before, but the number of waivers has remained stagnant the last two decades, despite a severe shortage in the health care workforce.
Last year, the reauthorization received support from more than 130 bipartisan cosponsors in the House and Senate, as well as dozens of national health organizations.