(The Center Square) – Josh Stein will bring the experience, Mark Robinson a willingness to be outspoken on the pulse of North Carolina.
The two politicians are expected to march through the 2024 election primary about a year from now and square off head-to-head in the fall. Stein, the Democratic state attorney general, announced his intent to run on Jan. 18; Robinson, the Republican lieutenant governor, says it’s no secret of his intentions though he has not yet made it formal.
Two respected observers of the Old North State’s politics describe a competitive campaign season, though not necessarily at the ballot box.
“Robinson is a very popular person among Republicans,” said Dr. David McLennan, professor of political science at Meredith College and director of the Meredith Poll. “He isn’t quite as experienced, but he understands the mood of the population.
“If I were handicapping the field, I’d say it’s Stein's experience versus Robinson’s Trump-like intuition.”
Michael Bitzer, professor of politics and history at Catawba College, said there haven’t been “boring statewide elections in North Carolina since 2008.” And this should be no different.
“There is no incumbent that typically has an advantage,” Bitzer said. “This will be a real test of the true competitive nature of this state. We will have a U.S. presidential contest at the top of the ballot. This will be the No. 2 race in this state because we won’t have a U.S. Senate race on the ballot.”
How competitive is up for discussion.
Steven Greene, a professor of political science at N.C. State University, called Stein the “800-pound gorilla in the race on the Democratic side.” Stein is in his 15th year in Raleigh, having won a state Senate seat in 2008 and the attorney general post in 2016.
Greene thinks Robinson will win the Republican primary but called him an “awful” general election candidate, likening a head-to-head matchup between Robinson and Stein to North Carolina’s 2020 gubernatorial contest.
Though purplish North Carolina went red for Donald Trump that year, Republican gubernatorial candidate and then-Lt. Gov. Dan Forest lost to incumbent Gov. Roy Cooper. Greene says Forest, like Trump, was a “right-wing culture warrior” while Cooper is “Joe Bidenesque” in that he’s seen as a reliably Democratic politician.
“The poor showing of Dan Forest suggests that Mark Robinson would perform, I’m going to say, even more poorly because Mark Robinson is just extremely outspoken,” Greene said.
John Hood, a syndicated columnist and longtime observer of the state’s political scene, notes how Stein follows Cooper and Mike Easley as candidates in the last quarter century coming from the attorney general’s office.
“In North Carolina,” Hood said, “that’s a reasonably good place to run for governor.”
Unlike those two, however, Stein doesn’t have the eastern North Carolina – or rural – roots in a competitive state that Hood says, “has a bit of a red tilt to it.”
“Stein starts out with some advantages,” Hood said, “but a disadvantage is that if he were elected governor, he would be arguably the most left of center governor in the state’s history. North Carolina is competitive, but the Republicans have an edge of a few points.”
Cooper and Stein have been formidable in attempting litigation to thwart the General Assembly, where both chambers are majority Republican. The governor is holding his endorsement card, perhaps to see who else runs, and most feel that isn’t an unusual stance at this stage.
“I don’t know if Josh Stein will have a primary opponent; no one’s announced and the rumors aren’t very great on that side of the aisle,” McLennan said.
Those rumors on the Democrats’ side include Dr. Mandy Cohen, who led the state Health Department during the COVID-19 era; Cheri Beasley, a former state Supreme Court justice and failed U.S. Senate hopeful; Michael Regan, leader of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency; and Cal Cunningham, a former state senator and failed U.S. Senate hopeful. On the Republican side, there’s Dale Folwell, state treasurer since 2017; Mark Walker, former state representative and failed U.S. Senate hopeful; Thom Tillis, a U.S. senator; Rep. Tim Moore, record-setting state House speaker; and Steve Troxler, 71-year-old state agriculture commissioner since 2005.
“Folwell’s been taking steps – real high-profile steps for the position he’s in,” McLennan said. “He’s gone after the insurance industry, hospitals – real populist kind of positions. He and Robinson are probably the most likely with Walker being likely as well.
“Folwell’s got a good reputation. He’s sort of the establishment Republican.”
Consensus of the observers The Center Square talked to say it’s early, but a change of landscape isn’t expected.
Stein, an Ivy Leaguer, earned his history undergrad degree from Dartmouth and graduated from Harvard Law School and the Kennedy School of Government. He was the campaign manager in 1996, then deputy chief of staff for U.S. Sen. John Edwards from 1997-2000. He was elected to the state Senate in 2008 and resigned in 2016 to successfully run for attorney general.
In the most recent election, he clipped Republican Jim O’Neill by 13,622 votes from more than 5.4 million cast. In 2016, he similarly slipped by Republican Buck Newton by 20,232 votes from more than 4.5 million cast.
"As your AG, I have taken on big fights for you and won, time after time,” he said in his January video announcing candidacy for governor. "That’s what I’ll do as your next governor. Together, we can build a better and brighter North Carolina.”
Robinson, a graduate of North Carolina A&T who has done graduate studies at UNC Greensboro, worked in the furniture industry and saw his jobs go to foreign countries. His political career got a start from a viral video defending the Second Amendment at a Greensboro City Council meeting in 2018.
He said if the government were to make firearms illegal, he would come down to the City Council and “raise hell just like these loonies from the left do.”
Speaking in Oxen Hill, Md., on March 4 at the Conservative Political Action Conference, he told those assembled, “Back home in North Carolina, one of the most poorly kept secrets, is that a guy named Mark Robinson may run for governor. And I've got all kinds of people that want me to do that. And I've got all kinds of people that don't want me to do it and that want to try to stand up to stop me.
“But here it is. I know one thing, that God is in control, and what He has for me no man can stop.”
The challenge for Robinson, if he indeed runs, is etched in the pattern of history.
Since Daniel Lindsay Russell held the office from 1897-1901, North Carolinians have elected 23 Democrats. James Holshouser (1973-77), Jim Martin (1985-93) and Pat McCrory (2013-17) are the only exceptions to the trend.