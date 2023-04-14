(The Center Square) – In December, Duke University Hospital in Durham, North Carolina denied 14-year-old Yula Hicks a lifesaving kidney transplant because she wasn’t vaccinated against COVID-19.
She had natural immunity from a prior infection.
Hicks’ case followed a similar ordeal for Chad Carswell, a 31-year-old U.S. Air Force veteran who was also denied a kidney transplant by Antrim Health Wake Forest Baptist Hospital in January 2022. He refused to accept the vaccine.
Lenoir County Republican Sen. Jim Perry noted in a post to Twitter this week that Hicks – who had natural immunity from a prior infection – eventually found another center to perform her surgery, raising questions about the hospitals’ claims surgery without vaccination is unsafe.
“You can’t call this a decision based on ‘science’ when another center has stated they WOULD perform the surgery,” Perry posted. “The general assembly has the purview to craft laws. That is our lane … we make law.”
Perry is leveraging that purview with Senate Bill 644 to prevent others awaiting organ transplants from facing a similar problems. He introduced the bill last week to prohibit transplant centers from discriminating against patients “solely on the basis of their COVID-19 vaccination status.” An identical bill is pending in the lower chamber, House Bill 586, sponsored by House Republican leaders.
“A covered entity shall make reasonable modifications to its policies, practices, or procedures to allow individuals who refuse to submit to a COVID-19 vaccination or series of vaccinations access to transplantation-related services, including diagnostic services, surgery, coverage, post-operative treatment, and counseling,” the bill reads.
The debacle is the latest fallout from government-promoted COVID-19 vaccinations and the evolving advice from government health care professionals regarding vaccines in recent years. In February, The Center Square highlighted research from Dr. Anthony Fauci published in Cell Host and Microbe in which the former director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases claimed it’s “not surprising” none of the COVID-19 viruses “have ever been effectively controlled by vaccines.”
The admission stood in stark contrast to his comments in May 2021 that “when you get vaccinated” you “become a dead end to the virus.”
In North Carolina, Fauci’s edicts on vaccines, as well as other federal recommendations to shutter businesses and isolate residents, were carried out by Gov. Roy Cooper and his appointed Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen.
Perry suggested on Twitter that there’s other potential solutions to the transplant vaccine discrimination, based on federal precedent of government using funding to compel compliance. Perry noted the federal government threatened to withhold highway funding in the 1980s from states that had not established the drinking age at 21.
“As an alternative, I’ve also thought about charging a tax for all centers that choose to discriminate based upon Covid vaccine status,” Perry posted. “They make their decision, we tax them at 25-50% of their HASP payments. They get to make their independent decisions, we get to make NC tax policy. All are happy.”
HASP refers to increased Medicaid reimbursements hospitals are expected to receive through Medicaid expansion in North Carolina. It is an acronym for Healthcare Access and Stabilization Program.
“I have seen some estimates indicating a $1.2 Billion combined HASP benefit for transplant centers in our state,” Perry posted to Twitter. “HASP is money they are not receiving yet.”