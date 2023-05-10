(The Center Square) – North Carolina taxpayers will subsidize the expansion of Atom Power in Mecklenburg County by nearly $1.2 million, bringing recent total incentives directed at the electric vehicle industry to more than $636 million.
The state’s Economic Investment Committee on Tuesday approved a Job Development Investment Grant for Atom Power of $1,198,500 to create 205 jobs and invest $4.2 million in Huntersville. The grant translates to a little over $5,800 per job.
The development deal with Atom Power is the latest aimed at the electric vehicle industry, with previous state awards in recent years for Kempower to produce charging stations in Durham County; Vietnamese EV manufacturer VinFast’s facility in Chatham County; a Toyota battery plant in Randolph County; and an electric boat manufacturer Forza X1’s facility in McDowell County.
In total, taxpayers are liable for $636.6 million in incentives through Job Development Investment Grants for those companies, which are helping to fuel Gov. Roy Cooper’s “transition to the clean energy economy.”
The Atom project will expand the company’s headquarters, research and development, and manufacturing facilities to produce a solid state digital circuit breaker used in electric vehicle charging infrastructure.
“Since Atom Power’s founding in 2014, we’ve been committed to growing our footprint within North Carolina,” Atom Power CEO Ryan Kennedy said. “Our continued expansion in Huntersville will enable us to further tap into the rich and diverse local talent pool, while also supporting the growing demand for our unique approach to EV charging infrastructure.”
North Carolina expects to spend more than $122 million over the next five years to build and operate a network of electric vehicle charging stations along the state’s major highways. It’s part of a broader $5 billion effort by the Biden administration to create a nationwide network of 500,000 charging stations spaced out every 50 miles along designated alternative fuel corridors.
The state’s Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Deployment Plan is one component of Cooper’s mission to reduce statewide greenhouse gas emissions 50% by 2030 compared to 2005 levels and achieve net-zero emissions by 2050. Cooper wants 1.25 million electric vehicles to be registered, and half of vehicles sold in North Carolina to be electric, by 2030.
North Carolina would need to add more than 170,000 electric vehicle registrations per year over the next seven years to meet the 1.25 million registration goal. Last year's jump of 13,377 lifted the total to 38,374 on Dec. 31, according to North Carolina Department of Transportation data. There are roughly 8 million gasoline and diesel vehicles registered for North Carolina’s roads.
An April report on Job Development Investment Grants in 2022 shows the state awarded 28 grants with a total award liability of more than $597 million. Those grants are intended to create 16,530 jobs, which translates to more than $36,000 per job.
Including jobs to be retained, the total jobs linked to the grants increased to 28,899, lowering the per-job cost to about $20,600.
In addition to the JDIG grants awarded in 2022, 20 others were terminated or withdrawn last year. A total of 171 awards have been withdrawn or terminated since 2005, according to the report.