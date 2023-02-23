(The Center Square) – North Carolina was under state of emergency 888 days in the COVID-19 era, with dozens of executive orders and extensions from Gov. Roy Cooper.
House Bill 169, introduced Thursday, changes gubernatorial power and places shared responsibility with the governor, Council of State and General Assembly.
The bill is sponsored by Rep. Keith Kidwell, R-Beaufort, who sponsored similar legislation last session that was approved by the General Assembly but ultimately vetoed by Cooper. The Chocowinity lawmaker's bill has similarities to his one from two years ago.
Cooper and then-Secretary Mandy Cohen of the Department of Health and Human Services faced fierce criticism throughout the pandemic for acting without the consent of members of the Council of State, which is comprised of the state’s top 10 elected officers. Their orders have since been the crux of numerous lawsuits from North Carolina businesses and individuals who lost their livelihood or faced serious consequences for failing to comply.
HB169 says the governor “shall submit executive orders that make any changes to the allocation of functions, powers, and duties of the administrative departments and agencies of the State that affect existing law to the Council of State for concurrence.”
“Any executive order not concurred to by the Council of State shall expire after 30 calendar days of issuance,” HB169 reads. “Any executive order concurred to by the Council of State shall expire 60 calendar days after issuance, unless each house of the General Assembly approves the executive order by resolution or modifies the executive order by joint resolution of both houses of the General Assembly.”
The bill also addresses multiple executive orders, prohibiting the governor from issuing “the same or any other substantially similar executive order” within a year if the Council of State fails to concur.
HB169 would take effect when it becomes law.
The bill is similar to HB264 approved by the General Assembly last session, though that legislation would have ended statewide emergencies after only seven days without the concurrence of the Council of State, and would have extended declarations to 45 days with concurrence. HB264 would have required approval from the General Assembly for declarations beyond 45 days. HB264 would have applied similar restrictions to the state health director as well.
Cooper vetoed HB264 on Nov. 1, 2021, saying, “North Carolina is emerging from a global pandemic with lives saved and a strong economy because of effective statewide measures to protect public health under the Emergency Management Act.
“Critical decisions about stopping deadly diseases, or responding to any other emergency, should stay with experts in public health and safety, not a committee of partisan politicians,” he wrote. “We must be able to act quickly and thoroughly when deadly diseases, hurricanes, or any other dangers threaten people’s lives and jobs.”
Republicans in the Senate expanded their majority during the November elections to eclipse the threshold necessary to override a gubernatorial veto, while House Republicans came within one seat of the same. The situation means Republicans, if united in both chambers, need only one House Democrat vote to override a veto.
Other sponsors of HB169 include Republican Reps. George Cleveland of Onslow County, Ben Moss of Richmond County, and Mark Pless of Haywood County.
The bill is currently in the House Judiciary 1 Committee.