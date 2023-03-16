(The Center Square) – In conversations with constituents, state Rep. Keith Kidwell realized many of North Carolina’s high school graduates know little about the Gettysburg Address.
In the General Assembly, some members have struggled to understand the U.S. Constitution and other important tenants of American government, he told the House Education Committee on Thursday.
“If we do not teach our children (the history of basic American civics) … we will not continue as a country … or we will repeat the mistakes of the past,” Kidwell said.
Those experiences and others compelled the Beaufort County Republican to sponsor House Bill 96, titled the NC REACH Act, to require students in the state’s University of North Carolina and community college systems to pass a detailed course on American government to graduate.
REACH is an acronym taken from the full name: North Carolina Reclaiming College Education on America's Constitutional Heritage Act.
Kidwell and co-sponsor Rep. Jon Hardister, R-Guilford, relayed experiences with constituents and others that served as the impetus behind the bill. The legislation has the support of the American Council of Trustees and Alumni – which focuses on promoting academic excellence, freedom and accountability in colleges and universities, they said.
“These are really important documents and subjects of U.S. history,” Hardister said, adding that the requirement will help ensure North Carolinians can “engage more constructively” on important issues.
The REACH Act would require students to earn at least three credit hours of instruction in American history or American government to graduate with baccalaureate or associate degrees from state institutions.
Current law does not set a higher education graduation requirement, but high schools students are required to earn a passing grade in a course titled “Founding Principles of the United States of America and North Carolina: Civic Literacy.”
HB96 would require college instructors to build on that course with a comprehensive overview of major events and turning points in American history and government. Required reading would include the U.S. Constitution, Declaration of Independence, Emancipation Proclamation, at least five essays from the Federalist Papers, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s Letter from the Birmingham Jail, and the Gettysburg Address.
The bill would require a cumulative final exam that makes up at least 20% of the total course grade. The legislation further dictates that the course requirement not add to the total number of credit hours required for a degree. It tasks the Board of Governors for the UNC and community college systems with ensuring schools implement the requirement, and allows those governing bodies to remove chancellors who don’t comply within one academic year.
Lawmakers on the Education Committee questioned the potential penalty for chancellors who don’t cooperate, and why the focus wasn’t on improving instruction in high school.
Kidwell agreed that lawmakers “do need to look at what’s being taught in our high schools,” but argued the REACH Act is “a different level, deeper dive” into civics. Hardister explained some laws passed by the General Assembly “are not adhered to” and the potential penalty avoids litigation to force compliance.
“I’m a big fan of putting some teeth in the law,” Kidwell said.
Others on the committee questioned the impact the $76 per credit hour cost might have on community college students.
Kidwell clarified the bill would only apply to those seeking degrees, and not those in trade programs.
He posed the question: “What is the cost to this country if we don’t understand our history?”
HB96 cleared the committee on a voice vote and it now heads to the Committee on Rules, Calendar, and Operations of the House.
Committee members also approved House Bill 97, sponsored by Rep. Karl Gillespie, R-Macon, to authorize a pilot program for in-state tuition at Tri-County Community College for Georgia residents of four counties: Fannin, Rabun, Towns, and Union.
Gillespie explained Tri-County is closer than North Georgia Technical College for students in those counties, and the legislation would help to encourage them to work in North Carolina after graduation.