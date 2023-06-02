(The Center Square) — North Carolina’s two Republican U.S. senators split on the narrowly approved vote to suspend the debt ceiling Thursday night, while only one of the state’s members in the House of Representatives was opposed.
U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis, of Huntersville, was a "yea" in the upper chamber’s 63-37 approval of a bill to suspend the debt limit until January 2025, solidifying a deal between House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-California, and President Joe Biden that keeps the U.S. from default. Sen. Ted Budd, a freshman from Davie County, voted against the Fiscal Responsibility Act of 2023.
Republican U.S. Rep. Dan Bishop was the only North Carolina member in the House to oppose the deal, which cleared the lower chamber on a vote of 314-117 on Wednesday. North Carolina Republican Reps. Greg Murphy, Virginia Foxx, David Rouzer, Richard Hudson, Patrick McHenry, and Chuck Edwards joined with Democratic Reps. Jeff Jackson, Wiley Nickel, Alma Adams, Kathy Manning, Don Davis, and Valerie Foushee in support. Democratic U.S. Rep. Deborah Ross missed the vote after testing positive for COVID-19, though she was also in support.
House Resolution 3746 required 60 votes in the Senate and 218 in the House. Both support and opposition was bipartisan, with 71 Republicans and 46 Democrats opposed. It now heads to President Joe Biden for his signature.
Budd argued the legislation "normalizes pandemic-era spending levels, greenlights trillions more, and retains the vast majority of President Biden’s IRS expansion."
"While I respect Speaker McCarthy’s efforts to force President Biden to the negotiating table, this final product does not fundamentally alter our country’s disastrous fiscal path," he said.
Tillis has not commented on his vote, which was among 16 cast by Republican senators in favor.
McHenry, one of McCarthy’s lead negotiators, described the legislation as "the largest deficit-reduction bill in at least a decade," alleging it will "fundamentally change the spending trajectory in Washington."
"We achieved historic spending cuts that will help bring down inflation, consequential reforms to help Americans get out of poverty and back into the workforce, clawbacks of billions of dollars of COVID money, and transformational permitting reforms that cut red tape for energy and infrastructure projects," he said.
"This bill will block the Administration from imposing new taxes during a time of economic uncertainty and rein in Biden’s executive overreach through a statutory administrative pay-go rule. This agreement will also change the way Washington operates by compelling a workable appropriations process."
Bishop was among the most outspoken against the debt deal, which he said is "chock-full of cosmetic things, artificial things, things that have actually been outright lied about." Bishop, a member of the Freedom Caucus that represented roughly half of the Republican opposition to the bill, said the agreement between McCarthy and Biden should trigger a vote of no confidence against the speaker.
Bishop and others described provisions to claw back unspent pandemic relief and cut funding for IRS agents as "crumbs" compared to an average 18% spending cut over a decade in the debt limit bill passed by the House.
Adams, meanwhile, bemoaned work requirements for food benefits programs in the bill, but said "if Congress doesn’t raise the ceiling, the subsequent financial crisis would create many more hungry families than there are now.
"The financial crisis caused by a default would be worse for American families than anything in this bill," she said. "A default would hit especially hard in cities like Charlotte, where the financial sector is a major employer."
Davis offered a similar take.
"It would be an utter disaster to so many families across the East to allow America to default," he said.