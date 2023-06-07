(The Center Square) – “Indirect power on how these committees operate” is in the balance of negotiations about to commence for legislation that is yet to get through the North Carolina General Assembly.
Even if and when it does, veto expectations are high since the governor’s office is being removed from some of its appointment authority.
Without concurrence in the Senate to the House changes of Senate Bill 512, the chambers will begin negotiations on legislation for member appointments of nine state boards and commissions. The boards generally make rules that are regulatory in nature, and often that means costs or fees with direct impact on taxpayers and businesses.
They include the Utilities Commission that sets energy rates; the Economic Investment Committee that approves taxpayer-funded business incentives; the Board of Transportation that oversees billions in spending; and the UNC Health Care Board of Directors charged with managing the state-owned health care system. Others include the UNC Board of Governors, Environmental Management Commission, Commission for Public Health, Coastal Resources Commission, Wildlife Resources Commission, and the state’s Railroad Board of Directors.
“This is the Legislature essentially trying to get indirect power on how these committees operate. The body paying for all this will have some say in how the money is spent,” Andy Jackson, director of the Civitas Center for Public Integrity at the right-leaning John Locke Foundation, told The Center Square.
“There definitely could be a way that a change in the composition of the boards and commissions could make them better stewards of taxpayer money,” he said. “The real change would be in how these boards and commissions will interpret laws and put them into effect.”
Changes in the House centered on the number of commissioners on the Utilities Commission, the allocation of appointments on the Board of Transportation, and how the University of North Carolina’s Board of Governors are appointed.
The Senate unanimously voted down the changes on Tuesday, sending SB512 to a conference committee to resolve the differences. That committee will be chaired by Sens. Warren Daniel of Burke County, the bill’s sponsor, as well as Bill Rabon of Brunswick County, and Senate Leader Phil Berger of Rockingham County. The House has not yet appointed conferees.
Jackson said that while “in theory, (SB512) could be another check on executive power” and “that may be a good thing getting some different views” on the boards, he noted some are moving away from a majority of governor appointees to a majority of General Assembly appointees, which could ultimately trigger litigation.
“In all of these … the governor is losing majority appointment power,” he said.
The governor makes appointments to more than 350 boards and commissions, with over 600 appointments that expire each year. Shifting some to the General Assembly would mean they’re considered by 170 members of the House and Senate. The bill’s sponsors and Senate leaders have argued SB512 would diversify viewpoints and lead to better qualified appointees.
Michael Bitzer, professor of politics at Catawba College, wrote in an email to The Center Square “the fight is really over diluting the governor’s formal powers thanks to Republican supermajorities in both chambers.”
“The Republican legislature wants to continue to carve out gubernatorial power to either themselves or dilute it by reassigning some of it to other Council of State executive officers, who may be of a different political party than the governor,” he said.
The state Supreme Court in the 2016 case McCrory v. Berger ruled against lawmakers who attempted to appoint majorities to three administrative commissions, ruling the General Assembly “exerted too much control over commissions that have final executive authority.”
House Speaker Tim Moore, R-Cleveland, has predicted SB512 will likely return the issue to the high court, though it’s unclear how the new Republican majority might rule. Chief Justice Paul Newby was the sole dissenter in the 2016 McCrory v. Berger decision, writing that lawmakers can create and appoint most members of boards unless there’s an “express constitutional violation beyond a reasonable doubt.”