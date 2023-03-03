(The Center Square) – Duke Energy Carolinas wants to have it both ways – more money for fuel, and for renewable energy, too.
The company announced Wednesday it submitted a request to the North Carolina Utilities Commission for a 16.6% rate hike for homes and businesses to cover the cost of increasing fuel prices.
That request follows another in January to increase rates by 17.9% for residential customers to boost Duke Energy revenues by $823 million over three years, with 75% going toward improvements to align with the state’s forced transition to “clean energy.”
The fuel rate hike would be phased in with a 16.2% increase by Sept. 1, followed by another 0.4% on Jan. 1. The other would involve rate increases that would take effect each January for the next three years.
The former is expected to increase a typical 1,000 kilowatt-hour monthly bill by $19.10, and the latter by another roughly $20 by 2026.
“Fuel costs to generate electricity have more than tripled over the last year, which is a challenge faced by energy providers across the country,” Duke Energy’s North Carolina President Kendal Bowman said. “Our rates in North Carolina are far below the national average, and we’re doing everything we can to keep customer bills as low as possible.”
Duke Energy noted it is legally prohibited from profiting from fuel related rate hikes, and touted a $374 million in savings from “aggressively managing fuel contracts to obtain the best price.”
“We know customers continue to face increased financial pressures from inflation and other economic stress,” Bowman said. “We are connecting customers to available assistance and providing energy-saving tools and programs to help manage their bills and lessen the impact.”
Duke Energy contends the requested fuel rate increase, which would be 15.2% for commercial customers and 12.1% for industrial, is the result of rising fuel costs in 2022, when “Duke Energy Carolinas customers paid $1 billion less than their actual cost of fuel.
“New rates will include recovery of this shortfall, which Duke Energy has financed on behalf of customers,” a release read.
It was the same deal last year, when Duke Energy Carolinas increased rates 9.6% due to a $327 million under-collection for fuel.
“Driven by increased national and international demand and tight supplies, fuel prices rose sharply following the company’s 2022 fuel filing, but North Carolina law does not allow electric utilities to adjust rates during the billing period to address such customer underpayment,” according to the release.
Duke Energy Carolinas serves homes and businesses in western North Carolina, including Charlotte, Durham and the Triad.