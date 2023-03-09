(The Center Square) – Legislation introduced in the North Carolina Senate on Thursday could shed more light on public employee personnel decisions.
Senate Bill 254, dubbed the “Government Transparency Act of 2023,” is aimed at strengthening confidence in government by increasing accessibility to certain public personnel performance and dismissal records.
The bill expands records required to be maintained by state agencies to include the date and general description of the reasons for promotion, demotion, transfer, suspension, separation and dismissal.
“The general description for each promotion, demotion, transfer, suspension, separation, or dismissal shall become part of the record maintained … upon the later of the expiration of the time period to file an appeal under any applicable administrative appeals process or a final decision being entered in that administrative appeals process,” SB254 reads.
The change would apply to any state department, university, division, bureau, commission, council or other agency. The bill specifically cites university board members, trustees, chancellors, presidents, and constituent institutions.
SB254 further applies the same requirements for employees of local governments, boards of education, public health authorities, public hospitals, water and sewer authorities, sheriffs, and register of deeds.
“Nothing in this section shall be construed to authorize the disclosure of any confidential information protected by the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996 … the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990 … or other applicable law,” according to the bill.
The bill would take effect on Dec. 1, if approved.
“No later than November 30, 2023, each employer affected by this act shall adopt personnel policies to effectuate this act to permit all of its employees to challenge the wording of the general description of any promotion, demotion, transfer, suspension, separation, or dismissal occurring on or after December 1, 2023,” SB254 reads.
The legislation is sponsored by Republican Sens. Norman Sanderson of Pamlico County and Bill Rabon of Brunswick County, and Democratic Sen. Graig Meyer of Orange County, along with three Republican co-sponsors.
SB254 is among several bills introduced in the current session focused on increasing government transparency in a variety of ways.
Another introduced Thursday, Senate Bill 234, would task assessors with notifying property owners about the specifics of revaluations, how they could impact their tax bill, and the revenues generated for county governments.
Others previously introduced include Senate Bill 99 to increase the transparency of bond referendums by requiring additional disclosures on bond applications, approval orders, and the ballot; and Senate Bill 49 to ensure parents have access to information on school curriculums, text books, student health, and other issues.
SB254 and SB234 are in the Committee on Rules and Operations of the Senate, while SB99 was referred to the Senate Finance Committee. SB49 cleared the Senate with a vote of 29-18 in early February and is now in the Committee on Rules, Calendar and Operations of the House.