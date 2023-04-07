(The Center Square) – A shift to phonics-based “science of reading” for early elementary grades is showing promising results, with North Carolina students outpacing their peers in other states.
Results from a mid-year assessment of students in kindergarten through third grade show the percentage of students performing at or above the benchmark score for the 2022-23 school year was higher than when school started. It is also higher than results from states using the same test, according to the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction.
North Carolina spent $11.2 billion to educate about 1.3 million K-12 students in the state’s most recent budget. In the 2021-22 school year the spending equated to $7,425 in per pupil funding, which increased to $12,345 with local and federal funding included.
The recent literacy gains came during the second year of a statewide initiative to support elementary school teachers with extensive training on the “science of reading” called Language Essentials for Teachers of Reading and Spelling, or LETRS.
“On top of all the other hard work that teachers do in their classrooms every day, they’ve been spending hours outside the classroom learning to retool their instructional practices,” Superintendent of Public Instruction Catherine Truitt said. “They’re to be commended, as their work has helped improve literacy proficiency and outcomes for students across the state.”
Recent reports on how well students are reading have not been encouraging.
The results, measured by a new DIBELS 8 assessment implemented in the 2021-22 school year, show K-3 students are outpacing 1.6 million students in the same grades that took the same test in other states.
In kindergarten, for example, 28% of North Carolina students scored at or above the literacy benchmark at the start of the school year, and that percentage has increased to 54% during the mid-year assessment. Students in other states, meanwhile, started at 37% proficient, which increased to 49% mid-year.
For first graders, the 47% proficient in other states increased by 1 percentage point, while in North Carolina, students improved from 48% to 54% meeting the benchmark. North Carolina second graders improved by 5%, from 50% to 55%, while other students improved 2%, from 50% to 52%. Third graders in other states did not improve by mid-year, staying at 50%, while scores for North Carolina’s third graders improved by 1% to 52% by mid-year.
In addition, the results showed that fewer students mid-year were well below assessment benchmarks and in need of intervention.
“Disaggregated results show that white, Asian, Black, Hispanic, and American Indian student groups all made gains from the beginning of the school year, and all except Hispanic and American Indian students outpaced other states and districts using the same assessment,” according to the Department of Public Instruction. “Yet the mid-year gains made by all student groups in North Carolina were greater than students given the same assessment in other states.”