(The Center Square) – Two pennies is all that separates North Carolina from being a buck under a year ago when consumers purchase a gallon of unleaded regular gasoline.
The American Automobile Association statistics, as of Monday morning, said the Old North State is averaging $3.25. One year ago, it was $4.23.
Lenoir is the lowest county ($3.21) by average and Hyde is the highest ($3.79).
The state average was $3.30 a week ago, and $3.53 one month ago. The national average is $3.53, which is about the same as a week ago, 13 cents better than a month ago, and 94 cents less than last year at this time.
Florida ($3.47) is highest in the Southeast. Southern neighbor South Carolina and western neighbor Tennessee – with significantly less in gas tax in both states – are each at $3.15 and northern neighbor Virginia is at $3.32.
North Carolina this year taxes gasoline at 40.5 cents per gallon, up 2 cents from last year and seventh-highest in the country. According to IGEN, which analyzes trends of heavily regulated markets, states higher are Pennsylvania (61.1 cents) California (53.9), Washington (49.4), Maryland (42.7), Illinois (42.3) and New Jersey (42.1).
Diesel prices have dropped in North Carolina as well. The average Monday is $3.84, down from $3.89 a week ago and $4.05 a month ago. One year ago it was $5.50.
For unleaded regular, AAA measures 15 metro areas for the state and that includes the northeastern communities near Elizabeth City that venture into the Virginia Tidewater area of Norfolk, Virginia Beach and Newport News where the gas tax is only 28 cents per gallon. In the other 14 markets, AAA reports three this past week had roughly 7 cents per gallon drops, and that happened in Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton, Jacksonville and Raleigh. New Bern went against the grain with a 7 cents rise in average to $3.27.