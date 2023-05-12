(The Center Square) – The end of the federal COVID-19 public health emergency on Thursday came with several changes in North Carolina, most involving federal programs and benefits.
Three years after President Donald Trump declared a nationwide COVID-19 health emergency on Jan. 31, 2020, the U.S. government lifted the distinction at midnight on Thursday. Gov. Roy Cooper ended the state’s health emergency in August.
The change brings an end to several waivers and flexibilities for Medicare and Medicaid health care providers, including some for home and community-based services that increased the number of individuals served or expanded provider qualifications.
“Many of these waivers and flexibilities were necessary to expand facility capacity for the health care system and to allow the health care system to weather the heightened strain created by COVID-19,” according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. “Given the current state of COVID-19, this excess capacity is no longer necessary.”
Those participating in Medicare will continue to receive free COVID-19 tests when ordered by a physician, though a program that allowed Medicare coverage and payment for over-the-counter tests has ended.
A requirement for private insurance companies to cover COVID-19 tests without cost sharing also expired. The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services says “COVID-19 vaccines, testing and treatment will remain free in North Carolina, regardless of insurance or immigration status, while supplies last.”
The vast majority of Medicare telehealth services created during the pandemic will continue through December 2024.
Federal rules preventing states from removing ineligible Medicaid patients ended. North Carolina will spend the next year recertifying participants for eligibility, which the Kaiser Family Foundation estimates could result in a half-million residents losing coverage. North Carolina DHHS started that process on April 1, and beneficiaries can expect to begin seeing changes July 1.
Temporary federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program food benefits provided to college students will begin to phase out in July, when the USDA’s Food and Nutrition Services will also return to work requirements for able-bodied adults without dependents in that program.
Pandemic electronic benefit transfers, of EBT benefits, for families with children ended Thursday for those in child care, and will conclude at the end of the summer for school children. Congress authorized a new nationwide Summer EBT program that will launch next year.
Other federal food benefits for young adults in shelters and offsite monitoring also ended, though Congress extended pandemic era flexibilities for WIC participants. Infant formula waivers that are not directly tied to the public health emergency are expected to be phased out by the end of June.
The Biden administration also ended vaccine requirements for federal employees, contractors, and international air travelers on Thursday.
Federal COVID-19 funeral benefits concluded. The Federal Emergency Management Agency covered up to $9,000 in funeral expenses for deaths tied to COVID-19 on or after Jan. 20, 2020, and distributed a total of $103.6 million to 15,953 North Carolinians as of May 1, 2023.