(The Center Square) – A statewide audit of large federal programs found more than a half-million dollars in questionable spending by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.
Beth Wood, a fourth-term Democrat in her 15th year as state auditor, and her staff published a Statewide Single Audit report last week that highlighted questionable costs at DHHS for several federal programs, including Immunization Cooperative Agreements, Temporary Assistance for Needy Families, Substance Abuse Block Grants, Social Services Block Grants, and Medicaid billing.
All told, the state auditor identified $544,574 in questionable costs at DHHS in the last fiscal year, though many of the issues occurred during the tenure of former DHHS Secretary Mandy Cohen, an appointee of Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper.
In many cases, North Carolina may be required to pay back the money, while issues with inaccurate TANF data could ultimately result in a $10.2 million penalty.
Auditors contend DHHS incorrectly used $127,676 in funds from the Immunization Cooperative Agreements, uncovered through a test of 26 out of 145 arrangements with vendors and subrecipients.
A review of federal reporting requirements for all 186 subawards through that program, found 74 totaling $17.2 million were not reported at all, while two totaling $200,419 were overreported by $171,081.
Auditors also redetermined the eligibility for the TANF program for a sample of 93 families with benefits totaling $212,647 that found payments totaling $4,935 were paid to ineligible families, as well as 10 families with inaccurate income calculations.
In addition, a review of all 270 subawards totaling $166.8 million found none were reported to the federal government, as required. State officials blamed that issue on a lack of staffing and misunderstandings about who was responsible.
Auditors uncovered errors in quarterly performance reports sampled for the TANF program involving both the number of months and total number of families participating.
“The Department over-reported the total number of families receiving assistance by approximately 2,900 (27%) families,” auditors wrote. “A penalty of 4% of the adjusted State Family Assistance Grant can be imposed for each quarter the Department fails to submit an accurate, complete, and timely report. Based on the federal fiscal year 2021 SFAG, the penalty could be up to $10.2 million.”
Auditors noted the issue, which management blamed on a programing code error, could also impact the department’s Work Participation Rate calculation, which could in turn result in additional penalties.
All 240 subawards for the Social Services Block Grant, totaling $55.7 million, were also not reported by DHHS, which the department blamed on staff turnover. Auditors also found no required monitoring activities for seven subrecipients out of 28 tested, according to the report.
Other issues involved Medicaid billing, with a sample of 151 fee-for-service claims uncovering 14 (9.3%) with errors totaling $13,177 in overpayments, which includes a federal share of $9,743. Another $125 in questionable costs was related to incorrect billing for maternity claims.
“Even though the tests identified only $13,302 in overpayments (federal share $9,836), if tests were extended to the entire population, questioned costs could be greater than $25,000 and the Department may be required to pay the funds back to the federal government,” the report read.
Auditors also pointed to $938 in overpayments due to issues with Medicaid eligibility in a small test of 147 out of 2.2 million beneficiaries. If the test was expanded to the entire population, questioned costs could also be greater than $25,000, the threshold for auditors to report the issue.
Other DHHS issues identified in the audit include $84,279 in unallocated Substance Abuse Block Grant funds, and another $317,153 granted from that program outside of the performance period.
Auditors also found 14 subawards through that program totaling $47.3 million that were not reported, one subaward of $311,000 that was overreported by $165,926, and $1.2 million in expenditures for five subrecipients reported in the wrong period.
Cohen served the department from Cooper's first year in 2017 through the end of 2021. The two were the public face of mandated COVID-19 policies that led to students falling behind in the classroom, failed businesses and lost jobs.