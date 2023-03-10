(The Center Square) – North Carolina’s workforce challenges are multifaceted, but a lack of affordable child care is one of the primary factors driving shortages in many industries.
The issue is a big concern for NC Chamber leaders, who attended a press conference this week with lawmakers to unveil a series of bipartisan bills to address the issue on multiple fronts.
“It definitely is something we’re hearing from our members,” NC Chamber Vice President of Communications Kate Catlin Payne told The Center Square. “Without access to child care that’s affordable and safe, parents can’t get into the workforce.”
“It’s a top priority for us,” she said.
Debra Derr, NC Chamber’s director of government affairs, stood with lawmakers from both chambers on Thursday to promote legislation that would pump $300 million into child care programs across the state as federal COVID-19 relief funds supporting providers end this year.
“Without those dollars, we’re going to lose a significant number of child care providers across the state,” Rep. David Willis, R-Union, told the media on Thursday.
Parents at the press conference described the frustrations with finding safe high quality care they can afford, while providers highlighted how low pay is convincing employees to abandon their profession.
“Our brain builders are off to Target and Costco to make $18 an hour with less responsibility,” said Michelle Miller Cox, a preschool director in Raleigh.
Derr argued “it is time to reimagine this critical infrastructure,” with a focus on public-private partnerships and modernization of regulations that do not undermine safety or quality.
Lawmakers proposed five bills to be introduced on Monday that would increase subsidies and funding in rural areas, revise the state’s five star rating system for daycares and preschools, increase prenatal coverage through Medicaid, and create a pilot program to share the cost of child care equally among parents, employers and the state.
The latter, dubbed the Tri-Share Child Care Pilot, would be run by the Department of Health and Human Services in collaboration with the North Carolina Partnership for Children in three counties for three years, at a cost of $900,000 per year.
Payne contends the bill package works to both address critical issues now with subsides to counter law pay, and explore more long-term solutions through the pilot program.
“It’s a problem like our workforce challenge that’s not going to go away overnight,” she said.
The five child care reform bills include House bills 321, 322, 342, 343, and 344, with identical measures filed in the Senate. Taken together, the bills have dozens of sponsors and co-sponsors in both chambers.
House and Senate leaders have signaled support for addressing the cost and availability of child care, but have not publicly committed to a specific proposal. Speaker Tim Moore, R-Cleveland, has suggested the issue could tie into a broader, more “comprehensive” focus on women and children that could also include abortion restrictions.
Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper is expected to include funding for child care in his proposed budget.
Leaders in the General Assembly announced on Wednesday they expect to increase the biennium budget by 10.5%, which equates to spending about $2.8 billion more.