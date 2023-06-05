(The Center Square) – Senate Republicans on Tuesday are expected to formally introduce legislation to strengthen election integrity in North Carolina.
Senate Bill 747, filed Friday and in the news since, is aimed at strengthening election laws and boosting voter confidence in election outcomes through dozens of changes. Some of the provisions were previously vetoed by Gov. Roy Cooper, including to set Election Day as the deadline for absentee ballots to be in the hands of county election board, and to prohibit private funding for elections.
North Carolina, population about 10.7 million, has more than 7.2 million registered to vote.
The legislation was on the calendar for introduction Monday but that did not happen. The Senate convened at 3 p.m., meeting for less than five minutes, opting to reconvene on Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. No floor votes are expected in the morning, but are when the session resumes at 4 p.m.
Little is new in criticism or backing of the election bill.
Dallas Woodhouse, executive director in North Carolina for the conservative-leaning American Majority, tweeted there would be no change for those already registered and who vote in person, estimating that number at more than 9 in 10. Traditional registrations also do not change. Those who mail ballots and do so just before Election Day, and those who register and vote the same day, would experience change – a group estimated at fewer than 1 in 10.
Democrats held a press conference at the legislative building to frame the legislation as an attempt to disenfranchise voters and solidify Republican power.
“We will do everything in our power to convince our colleagues there is a better way,” said Senate Minority Leader Dan Blue, D-Wake.
Republicans say surveys in 2021 and 2022 show only roughly half of North Carolinians believe elections would be “free and fair” and noted the changes would put North Carolina in line with the majority of other states. In 2018, voters approved a constitutional amendment for photo voter identification at the polls, with a resounding 55.49%, but didn't see it implemented until this year because of lawsuits.
SB747 would end a three-day grace period for absentee ballots, requiring them to arrive at local elections boards by 7:30 p.m. on Election Day to be counted. In 2009, the law changed to allow postmarks on or before Election Day.
“Making Election Day the official deadline removes confusion and skepticism from the minds of voters,” said Senate Redistricting and Elections Committee Chairman Sen. Paul Newton, R-Cabarrus.
The legislation would further ban the State Board of Elections, county elections boards, and county commissioners from accepting private donations for election administration, joining more than 20 states that have already done the same. The change spawns from nonprofits tied to Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg that distributed more than $400 million during the 2020 presidential election – the vast majority from Zuckerberg.
Republicans have argued the “Zuckerbucks” were unfairly distributed to Democrat-leaning districts, while Democrats contend the money is needed to better fund elections.
“The injection of hundreds of millions of private dollars into the U.S. elections was rightly scrutinized by many Americans,” said Sen. Warren Daniel, R-Burke, who chairs the Senate Redistricting and Elections Committee with Newton and Sen. Ralph Hise, R-Mitchell. “By putting an end to out-of-state billionaires bankrolling the administration of our elections, we will maintain election integrity and steer clear from the very notion of outside influence.”
Other changes in SB747 would remove non-citizens from voter rolls, permit public inspection of absentee ballots, increase the retention of election records to 22 months, strengthen the voter verification process for same-day ballots, and create two-factor authentication for absentee ballots by mail.
The right-leaning John Locke Foundation has advocated several of the proposed reforms in its North Carolina Policy Solutions 2022 and elsewhere, while left-leaning Common Cause North Carolina is characterizing provisions of SB747 as “extreme.”
“We urge lawmakers to oppose these unnecessary restrictions and reject anti-voter extremism pushed by fringe groups,” Common Cause NC Executive Director Bob Phillips said. “Instead, legislators should work to build on the successes of our election system and protect everyone’s freedom to vote.”
Cooper, lame duck in status for the next 19 months, says SB747 “isn’t about protecting elections” but rather “about rigging them to help Republicans.”