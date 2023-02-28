In 2020, the weapons manufacturer Pratt and Whitney, owned by Raytheon Technologies, received nearly $100 million in public and private subsidies for its new plant in Asheville.
But when the details of that deal were being negotiated, local residents were in the dark, unaware that talks were even happening. And that’s because local county officials had signed nondisclosure agreements which prevented them from saying anything about the deal until it was already completed and announced. NDAs were also used in the state’s deals with tech titans Apple and Google.
This practice is both extremely corrupt and disturbingly common. In North Carolina and across the country, major corporations demand that state and local elected officials sign these NDAs when negotiating economic development deals. These agreements grease the skids for major deals with dominant corporations, from manufacturers, to Big Tech firms, to large retailers. They’re explicitly designed to exclude the public from decisions over how public resources will be spent.
Fortunately, there’s a very simple solution available: States can eliminate the use of nondisclosure agreements in economic development deals. North Carolina legislators should join a cross-country, cross-partisan movement to ban these secret deals by introducing and passing new legislation during the upcoming legislative session. After all, the North Carolina Legislature only approved legislation allowing for these NDAs in 2015.
Many harms result from these nondisclosure agreements. First, they violate a fundamental principle of local democracy, because they prevent community members from providing input into the use of public resources and receiving information about the actions of local officials. Corporations such as Google have admitted that limiting public debate about corporate subsidy deals is the explicit goal of NDAs; they don’t want community members getting into the gory details of arrangements that almost never pay off for local residents.
In the case of Asheville, county elected officials claim they themselves didn’t know that Pratt & Whitney was the aerospace company destined for the area until the public announcement. If that is true, how could they then accurately vet the company to fully understand its impact on future development, housing needs, transportation, or the health of the environment? How could they be fully accountable to residents?
The public-private nature of local economic development coalitions in North Carolina puts the activity of economic development behind a wall that gives the Chamber of Commerce immense influence over public policy. Because the local economic development coalition is a nonprofit, the notes from its board meetings are not public and the most important deliberations are done in executive session.
But that’s not all. NDAs also harm small businesses. Corporate subsidies disproportionately flow to large, national or multinational businesses, which puts local businesses at a disadvantage, forcing them to subsidize their dominant competitors with their own tax dollars. Consider, for instance, Amazon, which has received $31 million in public subsidies from North Carolina. Local retailers that compete against Amazon never receive that sort of support.
Finally, secret deals harm workers. Dominant corporations across the economy use their power to lower wages. According to the Treasury Department, wages today are 20% lower than they would be otherwise – and even lower in some select industries – due to the consolidation of corporate power over labor markets. By entrenching corporate dominance and making it harder for local businesses to compete, secret subsidy deals help fuel that consolidation.
Academic work shows that most economic development incentives do not actually sway corporate location decisions, and ample research has shown that, on any economic metric we should care about, corporate subsidies harm rather than help community members. North Carolina has many advantages, including strong public universities, access to infrastructure, and good weather, that draw corporations in. The state shouldn’t have to resort to bribes on top of the investments it makes to be a desirable destination.
Indeed, it’s far better to invest in people and places, promoting local businesses and the communities in which their workers shop, buy homes, and raise kids, than it is to kick a few more dollars into the already ample corporate coffers in hopes that something helpful for the local population will pop out the other side.
At a minimum, though, if an economic development deal is going to be beneficial for the local community, those supporting it should be willing – and in fact happy – to make that case publicly. Instead, they hide behind NDAs.
North Carolina should take that tactic off the table by banning secret deals.