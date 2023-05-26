The logo for the VinFast VF8 electric SUV is seen at the VinFast California Showcase event, on Historic Main Street in Garden Grove, Calif. on Friday, June 24, 2022. VinFast, a Vietnamese car manufacturing company, is holding events at various California locations to display its premium EV and take orders from customers. The four-year-old company intends to build a manufacturing plant in North Carolina by 2025.