(The Center Square) – The North Carolina Supreme Court on Thursday will hear oral arguments in a case that could potentially determine when felons regain the right to vote.
Community Success Initiative v. Moore goes before the state's highest court at 9:30 a.m. in Raleigh.
A newly seated Republican majority on the Supreme Court will consider a March 2022 ruling from a trial court panel that split 2-1 to strike down a 1973 law regarding felon voters. The trial court ruled “if a person otherwise eligible to vote is not in jail or prison for a felony conviction, they may lawfully register and vote in North Carolina.”
The trial court majority agreed with plaintiffs that the law, which dictates roughly 56,000 felons must complete probation or parole to regain their voting rights, was crafted with racist motivations and discriminates against Blacks.
“Statewide, African Americans in North Carolina are disenfranchised at nearly three times the rate of the White population due to (the law’s) felony supervision rule,” plaintiffs wrote in an opening brief filed with the Supreme Court in August. “In one county, a full 5% of the African American voting-age population is denied the franchise due to felony supervision.”
Republican lawmakers defending the 1973 law sought a full Court of Appeals hearing, while plaintiffs successfully petitioned the Supreme Court to take over the case.
The Court of Appeals included 10 Republicans and five Democrats, of which three hear cases at a time. The Supreme Court, which uses all members to hear cases, was 4-3 majority Democrats at the time. Plaintiffs repeatedly sought unsuccessfully to speed up the proceedings ahead of the 2022 election, which shifted the Supreme Court to a 5-2 Republican majority.
Legislative defendants have countered the alleged racist motivations behind the 1973 law by pointing out it was sponsored by Democrats with the backing of three Black lawmakers and the NAACP. Lawmakers have also pointed to a provision in the North Carolina Constitution that stipulates convicted felons must be “restored the rights of citizenship in a manner prescribed by law,” and argued that vacating the 1973 law eliminates the only avenue to reenfranchisement.
Appeals Court Judge Jefferson Griffin was receptive to that argument when he dissented from a 2-1 ruling in April that allowed felons to vote in the November election as the case progressed through the court system.
“The framers of our State Constitution, and the people of this state, established … that convicted felons would not be treated the same as similarly situated, law-abiding citizens and would not be entitled to (the) same right to vote in free elections,” Griffin wrote. “Instead, convicted felons would not have the right to vote unless their voting rights are restored ‘in the manner prescribed by law.’”
Griffin warned of the “high risk of irreparable harm” of allowing felons to vote before the case is resolved.
“If convicted felons are permitted to vote in the November election and Petitioners subsequently prevail on the merits of their appeal, untold thousands of lawful votes cast by North Carolina citizens likely will be diluted by votes cast by convicted felons in violation of our State Constitution,” he wrote.
Thursday’s oral arguments are expected to draw many spectators, with voting rights activists at Unlock Our Vote NC calling on followers online to “pack the court.” That effort has also been promoted by the ACLU of North Carolina, Forward Justice, Fair Chance Criminal Justice Project, NC Council of Churches, Carolina Jews for Justice, and others.