(The Center Square) – North Carolina lawmakers will again consider a bill to outlaw the use of hand-held mobile devices while driving after similar legislation floundered in previous sessions.
Senate Bill 15 would make it illegal to use a wireless communication device while operating a motor vehicle on a public road or “vehicular area” in North Carolina, with several exceptions.
The bill was introduced by Sens. Jim Burgin, R-Harnett, Kevin Corbin, R-Macon, and Mike Woodard, D-Durham.
The legislation would impose infractions with increasing financial penalties. Drivers would not be allowed to operate a motor vehicle with a wireless communication device in their hand, or holding or supporting it with their body; it would not apply to wearable technology.
SB15 also specifically outlaws watching a video or communicating by video, or texting while driving. Anyone under the age of 18 would be prohibited from using a wireless device except for navigation, with information entered before operation.
The bill defines wireless communication device as any cellphone, personal digital assistant, electronic device with mobile data access, laptop computer, pager, smartwatch, broadband personal communication device, electronic game, or portable computing device.
Violators would be fined $100 for a first offense with no insurance points added to their driver’s record; $150 and one point added for a second offense within three years; and $200 plus two points for a third offense.
School bus drivers who violate the law would face the same penalties, though as a Class 2 misdemeanor instead of an infraction. The bill provides exceptions for emergency response operators, ambulance drivers, hospital workers, firemen, and police during an emergency situation. Those workers would be exempted during their official duties, as would employees of public utilities and communications service providers, and amateur radio operators “responding to an emergency situation.”
“Nothing … prohibits the use, while operating a motor vehicle, of manufacturer-installed or aftermarket equipment that is integrated into the vehicle,” SB15 reads.
The legislation would specifically protect against seizure of devices, and would prevent local governments from regulating the use of devices while driving.
SB15 would expand on a Hands Free North Carolina Act approved in 2019 that made it illegal to hold a phone in a vehicle if it results in careless or reckless driving. Similar legislation floundered in the Senate in 2021 amid concerns about the distinction between GPS and cellphone use, costs for hands-free devices, and other issues, according to media reports.
According to statistics from the North Carolina Department of Transportation, there were 44,128 distracted driving crashes in 2020 resulting in 18,552 injuries and 157 deaths.
At least two dozen states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam and the U.S. Virgin Islands have laws prohibiting hand-held cellphone use for drivers. According to the Bureau of Transportation Statistics only two states allow text messaging while driving; it is outlawed in the Old North State.
A 2020 study from The Center for Injury Research and Policy that compared states with hands-free laws with those without found lower driver fatality rates between 1999 and 2016, but no difference for non-driver or total fatalities.
SB15, if approved, would take effect on July 1 but would limit law enforcement to issuing warning tickets the first six months. It’s currently in the Senate’s Committee on Rules and Operations.