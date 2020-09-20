(The Center Square) – Bring in at least $453,976 in yearly income, and you’ll be among the top 1 percent of earners in North Carolina, according to a 24/7 Wall St. analysis of the ultra wealthy in every state.
The $453,976 threshold was the 24th highest among the 50 states, according to the analysis. The average income for the top 1 percent in the state is $1,131,863, and the share of all income in the state earned by the top 1 percent is 16 percent, 24/7 Wall St. reported.
24/7 Wall St. examined data published by the Internal Revenue Service for the 2017 tax year to calculate the minimum income level to be in the top 1 percent of earners in each state. States that have large shares of college-educated adults tend to have higher income thresholds to reach the top 1 percent, the analysis said.
Nationwide, in order to be in the top 1 percent of income earners, a person has to earn $538,926 annually, according to 24/7 Wall St. A total of 1.4 million taxpayers meet this threshold, the study says, and their average yearly income is $1.7 million, or 20 times the average earned by all U.S. taxpayers, according to the website.
---
State-by-State: Minimum Income to Reach Top 1 Percent
|Rank
|State
|Earnings Threshold to Reach Top 1%
|Average Income for Top 1%
|Share of All Income Earned by Top 1%
|Average Income Among All Tax Filers in State
|1
|Connecticut
|$827,194
|$3,060,989
|27.0%
|$113,570
|2
|Massachusetts
|$728,272
|$2,582,633
|23.7%
|$109,082
|3
|New York
|$702,559
|$2,894,085
|29.3%
|$98,941
|4
|New Jersey
|$701,005
|$2,002,544
|19.6%
|$102,186
|5
|California
|$659,503
|$2,195,775
|23.0%
|$95,494
|6
|Washington
|$585,748
|$1,756,011
|18.7%
|$94,129
|7
|Florida
|$581,682
|$2,347,180
|28.4%
|$82,535
|8
|Colorado
|$563,672
|$1,554,182
|17.6%
|$88,153
|9
|Illinois
|$558,831
|$1,639,367
|19.2%
|$85,544
|10
|Texas
|$550,748
|$1,806,554
|22.1%
|$81,734
|11
|Maryland
|$532,093
|$1,355,956
|15.3%
|$88,763
|12
|Virginia
|$529,094
|$1,390,139
|15.7%
|$88,486
|13
|Minnesota
|$522,444
|$1,399,463
|16.3%
|$85,628
|14
|New Hampshire
|$510,178
|$1,453,974
|16.4%
|$88,867
|15
|Georgia
|$501,914
|$1,420,732
|19.0%
|$74,744
|16
|Pennsylvania
|$491,997
|$1,329,913
|17.0%
|$78,385
|17
|Wyoming
|$478,292
|$2,501,169
|27.6%
|$90,663
|18
|Nevada
|$469,328
|$1,864,084
|24.3%
|$76,757
|19
|Utah
|$469,198
|$1,380,676
|17.5%
|$78,979
|20
|Oregon
|$465,936
|$1,207,272
|15.7%
|$76,998
|21
|North Dakota
|$462,352
|$1,131,705
|14.3%
|$79,305
|22
|Rhode Island
|$457,372
|$1,214,783
|15.9%
|$76,632
|23
|South Dakota
|$455,582
|$1,263,238
|17.0%
|$74,418
|24
|North Carolina
|$453,976
|$1,131,863
|16.0%
|$70,705
|25
|Kansas
|$450,606
|$1,173,583
|15.8%
|$74,382
|26
|Arizona
|$448,795
|$1,235,517
|17.0%
|$72,696
|27
|Tennessee
|$441,531
|$1,227,645
|17.8%
|$68,944
|28
|Delaware
|$440,228
|$1,069,994
|14.1%
|$76,151
|29
|Michigan
|$435,271
|$1,203,724
|16.7%
|$72,227
|30
|Alaska
|$433,070
|$934,419
|11.9%
|$78,641
|31
|Nebraska
|$431,616
|$1,123,566
|15.1%
|$74,393
|32
|Wisconsin
|$428,490
|$1,125,867
|15.2%
|$74,199
|33
|Oklahoma
|$424,529
|$1,117,765
|16.4%
|$68,348
|34
|Louisiana
|$423,138
|$1,066,004
|16.1%
|$66,342
|35
|Missouri
|$419,752
|$1,136,765
|16.3%
|$69,882
|36
|Montana
|$416,874
|$1,066,180
|15.6%
|$68,554
|37
|South Carolina
|$415,810
|$1,034,585
|15.4%
|$67,102
|38
|Hawaii
|$414,599
|$1,044,728
|14.1%
|$74,204
|39
|Ohio
|$412,919
|$1,020,320
|14.8%
|$68,950
|40
|Vermont
|$407,661
|$1,024,754
|14.4%
|$71,068
|41
|Idaho
|$407,393
|$1,043,184
|15.2%
|$68,702
|42
|Iowa
|$402,246
|$978,158
|13.4%
|$73,171
|43
|Indiana
|$394,398
|$1,000,641
|14.8%
|$67,732
|44
|Alabama
|$390,066
|$1,011,643
|15.5%
|$65,249
|45
|Maine
|$389,504
|$871,388
|13.0%
|$66,809
|46
|Arkansas
|$377,895
|$1,483,488
|21.9%
|$67,841
|47
|New Mexico
|$341,111
|$840,305
|14.0%
|$60,109
|48
|Kentucky
|$337,532
|$900,198
|14.1%
|$64,051
|49
|Mississippi
|$326,182
|$751,141
|13.4%
|$55,999
|50
|West Virginia
|$318,831
|$651,628
|11.1%
|$58,481
Source: 24/7 Wall St.