(The Center Square) – A new report says North Carolina is the worst state in the U.S. in protecting at-risk populations from COVID-19.
The personal finance website WalletHub sought to identify the states with the best support systems and most coronavirus support for at-risk people.
WalletHub's analysis, released Tuesday, compared the 50 states and District of Columbia across three dimensions: coronavirus relief and medical services; food and housing assistance; and unemployment support.
Those dimensions were evaluated using 17 metrics, with each metric graded on a 100-point scale. WalletHub then determined each state and District of Columbia's weighted average across all metrics to calculate its overall score.
North Carolina's overall score of 17.68 ranked last among the 50 states and Washington. It ranked 49th in coronavirus relief and medical services, 47th in unemployment support, and 34th in food and housing assistance.
Mississippi, Arizona, Georgia and South Carolina rounded out the bottom five. Massachusetts; Washington, D.C.; Rhode Island; Maine; and North Dakota offer the most COVID-19 support for those at risk.
WalletHub's data set included factors such as whether a state will offer a free coronavirus vaccine once one exists and whether it has adopted long-distance health care technology. It also included metrics such as the coronavirus relief fund per capita and the share of households in poverty receiving social assistance.