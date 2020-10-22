(The Center Square) – Aerospace company Pratt & Whitney plans to open a new facility in Asheville, which will create 800 jobs and bring an initial investment of $650 million to the state through 2027, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said Thursday.
In exchange, the company will receive $15.5 million in tax incentives from the state.
Pratt & Whitney, which is a division of Raytheon Technologies Corp., plans to construct a 1 million-square-foot, high-tech turbine airfoil production facility. South Carolina and Tennessee also were on the shortlist for the project.
"We are positioning North Carolina to come out of this pandemic with these and other good-paying jobs, which signals a bright future in aviation even with the current challenges the industry faces," Cooper said. "Manufacturers know they can count on our strong workforce, our innovation and our leadership in uncertain times."
The average annual salary could be up to $68,000 at the Pratt & Whitney facility, well above the current average wage of $43,134 in Buncombe County, where Asheville is located.
The company will take advantage of the state's Job Development Investment Grant (JDIG), which offsets the costs of establishing a business in the state.
The amount of the grant is based on the projected personal income tax withholdings from the new jobs. Officials have determined Pratt & Whitney will "grow the state's economy" by $7.4 billion over the next 12 years. The state will reimburse the company $15.5 million over the same time period as long as it meets the job creation and economic expectations.
Development grants are tax incentives that critics argue are a way for the government to pick winners and losers in the private sector. Critics also contend such incentives are a waste of taxpayer money because companies generally will expand without them. Improving the state's overall tax and business climate is a fairer way to grow jobs, critics said.
House Speaker Tim Moore, R-Cleveland, said Pratt & Whitney would get additional incentives from Buncombe County. The company's JDIG agreement also calls for a $5.1 million contribution into the state's Industrial Development Fund – Utility Account, which is meant to help struggling counties in the state.