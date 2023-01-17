(The Center Square) – A new poll from the American Cancer Society shows a majority of North Carolina voters want the state to expand Medicaid, including most Republicans.
Strategic Partners Solutions, LLC on Tuesday published the results of a poll conducted in mid-December on behalf of the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network that gauged voters’ attitudes.
Pollsters posed a series of leading questions to 500 likely voters Dec. 10-12, with half contacted by cellphone and half by land line. The results include a margin of error of 4%.
“Both the NC House and the NC Senate passed versions of Medicaid Expansion during 2021 in a bi-partisan fashion but ultimately did not agree on the final version. How important is it to you that they come together and get the job done in 2022?” the poll questioned.
A total of 82% responded “important,” while 13.6% responded “not important,” and 4.4% didn’t know or refused to answer.
The poll follows about six months after the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network spent $121,000 on television ads naming nine House Republicans it said were obstructing Medicaid expansion in North Carolina. Other polls have had much less support, some with different explanations on what "coverage" means and for whom.
Support in this most recent poll topped 95% for Democrats, while 69% of Republicans agreed. Only 3.3% of Democrats thought Medicaid expansion was “not important,” compared to 24.1% of Republicans who said the same. Among unaffiliated voters, 79% thought Medicaid expansion was important for the 2023 session, versus 16% who disagreed and 4.7% who didn’t know or refused to answer.
“A clear majority of North Carolina voters favor expanding Medicaid," Strategic Partners Solutions concluded. "Voters understand the benefits of better health care for working families and veterans in saving lives, improving access to quality health care and helping to build a stronger economy in rural North Carolina. Expanding Medicaid is supported by a majority of all key voting groups in North Carolina.”
In addition to the leading question about the importance of the General Assembly “get the job done” in 2023, the pollster also tested various messages designed to bolster support for expansion.
The messages included reference to the program’s focus on low-income adults, seniors, children and people with disabilities; states with Republican majority lawmakers that have expanded Medicaid; the potential impact on preventative care; and purported benefits for the state, working families, veterans, and private insurance rates.
Other North Carolina polls conducted last year found less support for Medicaid expansion, a top priority for Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper since taking office. Republicans have long opposed the move, but leaders in the General Assembly began considering the possibility last year and have suggested it could happen in the 2023 session. The change would make about 600,000 North Carolinians eligible for the federal health insurance.
Health and Human Services Secretary Kody Kinsley told lawmakers last year expansion would bring more than $500 million per month in federal funding to North Carolina.
An Emerson College poll of 1,000 likely voters conducted Sept. 15-16 found 57% support Medicaid expansion, while 18% opposed and 26% were neutral or did not have an opinion. The margin of error in that poll was 3%.
Another Civitas Poll, conducted last April by opponents to expansion at the John Locke Foundation, found 58% of Republican primary voters opposed expansion, a figure that increased to 65% when pollsters explained it would cover mostly healthy, working-age adults with no children.
The Civitas poll surveyed 600 likely Republican primary voters April 1-3, and had a margin of error of 3.98%.