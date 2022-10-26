(The Center Square) – Acceleration to a clean energy economy got a boost from North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper with an executive order issued Tuesday.
Cooper’s Executive Order 271 “directs the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality to work with stakeholders to propose to the Environmental Management Commission an Advanced Clean Trucks program that would ensure zero-emission trucks and buses are available for purchase in the state,” according to a prepared statement.
The ACT program would require manufacturers to sell an increasing percentage of zero emissions vehicles over time through a credit scheme presented to the commission by May 15, 2023.
“NCDEQ shall collaborate with local governments, environmental justice organizations, underserved communities, automobile manufacturers, motor fleet owners, electric utilities, the North Carolina Utilities Commission, public health experts, environmental organizations, and other interested stakeholders in developing the proposed rule and the associated regulatory impact analysis,” the EO reads.
Cooper also directed all cabinet agencies to seek state and federal funds to support strategies to complement the ACT program, with a focus on environmental justice and equity. The order further requires the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services to “increase understanding and awareness of the disproportionate health impacts of transportation-related emissions … on underserved communities and people of color” through published reports that incorporate “environmental justice metrics.”
The sweeping executive order also tasks cabinet agencies with developing a North Carolina ZEV Infrastructure Needs Assessment to evaluate charging and fueling needs to execute the governor’s orders.
“The Needs Assessment shall include, but is not limited to, an evaluation of the number, type, distribution, and cost of chargers and other fueling stations needed to achieve North Carolina’s ZEV goals while accounting for the importance of ensuring a convenient, reliable, affordable, and equitable ZEV infrastructure network throughout the state including rural areas,” the order reads.
Other aspects of the executive order include prioritizing EVs for replacing the state’s fleet of medium and heavy duty vehicles, recognition and support for companies transitioning to EVs, and annual reporting on the efforts outlined in the order.
“North Carolina has demonstrated that by leading the transition to clean energy we can grow our economy and create good paying jobs while reducing local pollution and confronting the climate crisis,” Cooper said in a prepared statement. “North Carolina is already a national hub for truck and bus manufacturing and supply chain development, and we should not miss the opportunity to lead the market-driven transition already underway to cleaner and increasingly cheaper zero-emission technologies that benefit our economy and our communities.”
The governor’s statement on Tuesday included glowing praise from his cabinet secretaries, EV-related business leaders, environmental activists, and others, though policy experts contend it will be bad for business.
Jon Sanders, director of the John Locke Foundation’s Center for Food, Power, and Life, contends Cooper's directive “figures to be a Soviet-style fiasco of central planning.”
“Gov. Cooper’s order is an abject attempt to use the power of the state to force changes in the trucking industry in North Carolina that are clearly unsupported by the market,” he told The Center Square. “Part of the governor’s order even directs a bunch of bureaucrats spanning several state agencies to start meeting in trying to figure out all the infrastructure and charging station needs the order will create across the state, where to put them, and how many to place.”
Sanders argues private investors and entrepreneurs are best suited to address market needs, as they have with diesel pumps.
“Massive disruption in the state trucking industry would upset delicate supply chains, damage the trucking industry, harm truckers, and raise the costs of food and necessities on North Carolinians,” he said. “It’s a bad idea any time, but it’s especially terrible in this particular moment of surging inflation, struggling families, and already damaged supply chains.”