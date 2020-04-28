(The Center Square) – The North Carolina House Committee on Finance on Tuesday voted unanimously in favor of House Bill 1034, which would provide $75 million to a loan program for small businesses in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
If HB 1034 is approved, the money would be allocated from the state’s general fund to the nonprofit Golden LEAF Foundation's rapid loan program, which is meant to support small businesses while they wait for federal aid.
The Golden LEAF Foundation works through the North Carolina Rural Center to distribute funding for the loans made by nonprofit lending partners throughout the state. The COVID-19 loan program was launched March 24.
“The first set of bridge loans that Golden LEAF did in the beginning at $15 million that was taken up in 48 hours, so the need is tremendous,” said Rep. Stephen Ross, R- Alamance. “Some estimates are upwards of over $100 million to $150 million of funding in the chapter right now for small business bridge loans.”
President Donald Trump signed a $484 billion measure Friday that replenishes the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program after funds were depleted.
In March, Congress passed a $2.2 trillion coronavirus relief package, which allocated $350 billion in forgivable loans to small businesses nationwide.
More than 39,000 applicants in North Carolina received a total of $8 billion in Payroll Protection Program loans, and 763 North Carolina businesses and nonprofits were approved for $147 million in emergency disaster loans. The North Carolina district office also processed 19,690 grant applications, totaling $88 million.
With the General Assembly’s funds, Golden LEAF would be able to extend its program to more applicants. The current program offers businesses with up to 50 employees loans up to $50,000. Businesses with 100 or more employees will be eligible for loans with the state's supplement.
Businesses and nonprofits that operate in the state would have to show proof of financial loss because of the response to the COVID-19 pandemic to be eligible for the loans.
If the funds are approved, Golden LEAF has to match $15 for every $75 the state provides.
The bill now heads to the House Committee on Rules, Calendar, and Operations.