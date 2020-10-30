(The Center Square) – Millions of dollars in financing for infrastructure repairs and construction are on the way in North Carolina.
The state's treasurer's office approved the sale of $700 million in transportation bonds this week. Meanwhile, a local community was approved for a $12 million revolving loan to construct a water treatment plant to accommodate industrial growth in the area.
The transportation bonds sale announced Thursday was part of a $3 billion transportation package approved in the Build NC Bonds Act of 2018 by the North Carolina Legislature. It will support road construction and repairs across the state. Bank of America Securities Inc., Barclays, Citigroup, J.P. Morgan, Loop Capital Markets and Wells Fargo Securities together plan to buy the Build NC bonds at a preliminary interest rate of about 1.54%.
Taxpayers will repay the bonds through a 3% highway use tax and revenues from the state fuel tax. Borrowing money through bonds allows the state to spread the costs across multiple years instead of breaking into cash flow or current revenue to cover the project expenses.
"I'm very pleased at the low interest rate that we were able to get," State Treasurer Dale Folwell said in a news release. "When we're able to finance debt at such incredible rates, it's the taxpayer that wins because it will keep their taxes down while allowing more money to be available for schools, roads and other critical needs in the state."
All three credit rating companies gave the bond an AA rating. Fitch Ratings analysts predict "long-term growth to resume at a pace that exceeds inflation as the economy recovers from the pandemic-induced downturn."
State officials approved issuing the Build NC bonds sale Oct. 6 despite a pattern of overspending by the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT).
The NCDOT has entered into a legal agreement with the state treasurer's office, the budget and management office and the state controller's office to ensure oversight and accountability during the Build NC program, scheduled to cover transportation projects over 10 years.
The state treasurer’s Local Government Commission has approved a $12 million loan to help with the design and engineering of a $125 million wastewater treatment plant in Clayton.
The plant is being built to provide service to a new 825,000-square-foot facility for Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk, pharmaceutical company Grifols Therapeutics and other companies in the area. The Novo Nordisk facility is slated to foster $2 billion in economic benefits in Clayton.
"Long-term contracts for wastewater treatment with customers like Novo Nordisk and Grifols are essential elements of the repayment plan for debt to be issued by the town for the construction of the new plant," Folwell said. "The contracts will ensure Novo Nordisk and Grifols have a dedicated share of the new wastewater plant's treatment capacity for its current and future needs."