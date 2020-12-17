(The Center Square) – Nearly $30 million in rural North Carolina broadband internet expansion grants held up by U.S. Treasury guidance has been awarded to fund 18 projects, Gov. Roy Cooper announced Thursday.
The broadband infrastructure projects hope to connect 15,965 households and 703 businesses in rural North Carolina to high-speed internet, Cooper said.
Lawmakers passed and Cooper signed legislation in September that allocated $30 million in federal coronavirus relief funding for private providers to apply for grants to expand broadband through the Growing Rural Economies with Access to Technology (GREAT) Program.
Updated U.S. Treasury guidance put the funding in doubt because of questions regarding whether Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act-funded rural broadband projects had to be completed before the Dec. 30 deadline to spend the CARES Act money.
Legislative leaders and Cooper's administration, however, reached a deal to free up the $30 million. Cooper's administration redirected the $30 million allocated to the GREAT program to other eligible expenses that would have been paid through the General Fund. The North Carolina Legislature will vote on a bill early next year to appropriate the freed up $30 million from the General Fund to the GREAT program.
A total of $29.8 million is being awarded to 11 providers and cooperatives for projects in 18 counties:
• Bladen County (Star Telephone Membership Corp.);
• Brunswick County (ATMC);
• Buncombe County (French Broad Electric Membership Corp.);
• Caldwell County (Blue Ridge Electric Membership Corp.);
• Cherokee County (CND Acquisition Corp.);
• Clay County (Blue Ridge Mountain Electric Membership Corp.);
• Columbus County (ATMC);
• Duplin County (ATMC);
• Franklin County (CenturyLink);
• Greene County (Nfinity Link Communications Inc.);
• Harnett County (CenturyLink);
• Johnston County (CenturyLink);
• Pamlico County (CenturyLink);
• Pitt County (CenturyLink);
• Robeson County (ATMC);
• Rockingham County (Spectrum Southeast, LLC);
• Sampson County (StarVision Inc.);
Transylvania County (Citizens Telephone Co.).
"This pandemic is shining a light on the need for better high speed internet access in rural communities,” Cooper said Thursday in a statement. “These projects will the make sure the internet can connect people to the education, health care and jobs they need.”