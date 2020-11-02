(The Center Square) – North Carolina voters will decide Tuesday whether Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper should remain the state's executive leader or whether his second in command, Republican Lt. Gov. Dan Forest, should take over the position.
The gubernatorial race has been one of the most contentious races in the state next to the U.S. Senate race for Republican Thom Tillis' seat. Tillis is facing three challengers: Democrat Cal Cunningham, the Constitution Party's Kevin Hayes and Libertarian Shannon Bray.
The gubernatorial race has been filled with arguments and legal battles over COVID-19 restrictions and Cooper's authority. Tillis has faced scrutiny for trading $1.7 million in stocks just before the market dropped in February amid novel coronavirus fears. One of his opponents, Cunningham, is facing allegations of an extramarital affair.
A few battleground congressional races also will be decided Tuesday, including races in the 2nd Congressional District and 8th Congressional District.
Republican incumbent Richard Hudson is being challenged by former North Carolina Supreme Court Justice Patricia Timmons-Goodson, a Democrat, in the 8th Congressional District election.
Whatever happens Tuesday, the 2nd Congressional District will have new representation since incumbent Republican George Holding is not running for re-election. Republican Alan Swain, Democrat Deborah Ross and Libertarian Jeff Matemu are vying for the district that includes the state's capital city.
Polls will open at 6:30 a.m. Tuesday. Voters in line up until 7:30 p.m. will be able to cast a ballot as long as there are no delays, according to the North Carolina State Board of Election (NCSBE).
State election officials said Monday they anticipate 97% of the votes will be counted Tuesday night. More than 3.6 million registered voters had voted early in North Carolina, as of Monday morning. Another 939,690 absentee ballots have been counted, bringing voter turnout thus far to 61.8%, slightly below total voter turnout in the 2016 election, when voter turnout was 68.98%.
NCSBE officials predict one million voters will cast paper ballots at 2,660 polling places Tuesday and another 158,500 absentee ballots are outstanding. Mail-in ballots must be postmarked before or on Tuesday and must be received by Nov. 12 to be counted.
If NCSBE predictions are correct, 2020 voter turnout could be more than 6 percentage points greater than the last presidential election. In 2016, 171,000 absentee ballots were submitted by mail.
According to a recent survey conducted by Not Free America, 69% of North Carolinians trust and have confidence in the country's election process. About 77% percent of North Carolinians believe that their votes will be counted fairly and accurately when voting in-person, the report states.