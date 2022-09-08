(The Center Square) — The allocation of federal COVID-19 funds to revive the North Wilkesboro Speedway helped secure the 2023 NASCAR All-Star Race in 2023.
North Carolina Democrat Gov. Roy Cooper, Hall of Fame racer Dale Earnhardt Jr., Speedway Motorsports President and Chief Executive Officer Marcus Smith and NASCAR officials made the announcement Thursday at the North Carolina Museum of History in Raleigh. The race will be May 21, 2023, a week before the Coca-Cola 600 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway.
Last November, Cooper approved the state budget with American Rescue Plan Act funds earmarked for revitalizing speedways throughout North Carolina. Approximately $18 million was allocated for North Wilkesboro Speedway. NASCAR reported an additional $4 million was appropriated by the North Carolina legislature for additional facility upgrades. Charlotte Motor Speedway received $13 million in ARPA funds.
In May, Cooper and the North Carolina Department of Commerce announced 15 local governments across the state were awarded $45.8 million to help 17 motorsports venues to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. Funding could be used for water, sewer and other infrastructure projects for the speedways. Officials said the economic impact of the funds would help tourism and create jobs.
"Motorsports are critical to North Carolina’s history, culture and economy, and our investments have helped to get the engines running again in places that needed revival," Cooper said in a statement. "North Wilkesboro Speedway is back and better than ever, and the All-Star Race will take it to new heights."
North Wilkesboro Speedway was dormant after 1996, except for a brief racing revival in 2010. The track still needs updates for basic amenities for fans and competitors, according to NASCAR. Portable toilets were used for an August race and concessions were augmented with local food truck vendors. The scoreboard doesn’t function and the former press box and restrooms are inaccessible. The track also needs energy-absorbing barriers for the retaining walls.
NASCAR will be celebrating its 75th anniversary next year. NASCAR’s corporate headquarters and Hall of Fame are in North Carolina and approximately 90% of its racing teams are based in the state.
"North Wilkesboro Speedway boasts a winners list that features the true giants of our sport, and next year, another great will be added as the NASCAR Cup Series stars once again race at this historic facility," Steve O’Donnell, NASCAR’s chief operating officer, said in a statement. "As part of our 75th anniversary season, we’re excited to return to the roots of the sport for the NASCAR All-Star Race."
A 2003 study by the Belk College of Business Administration at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte found the motorsports industry had a $3.2 billion economic impact in the state and employed 12,292 people with an average annual compensation of $70,548.