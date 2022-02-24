(The Center Square) – U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin, the Long Island Republican considered the front-runner for his party’s nomination in this year’s New York gubernatorial election, announced Wednesday New York City Police Deputy Inspector Alison Esposito would serve as his running mate and candidate for lieutenant governor.
The pick of an NYPD officer reinforces Zeldin’s campaign points that Democrats in Albany have been soft on crime. In a statement Wednesday afternoon announcing his pick, Zeldin said Esposito “has instilled fear in the hearts of criminals everywhere” over her nearly quarter-century on the force.
“It is exciting news for New York State that Alison is now willing to bring her fighting spirit, vision, ideas, and energy to the state capital,” Zeldin said.
Her time on the force included a stint on the Anti-Crime Team, a controversial plain-clothes unit then-Mayor Bill de Blasio’s administration disbanded in 2020. However, current Mayor Eric Adams – a former cop himself – brought back the unit shortly after taking office this year.
Esposito also took aim at Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg in her statement. Bragg, who took over as the borough’s top prosecutor last month, announced several controversial policies regarding how his office would handle some violent crimes, including robberies. He’s since walked back some of those “Day One” policies after some critics called on Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul to use her powers to remove him from office.
She said both the state and the metropolis are spiraling out of control. As lieutenant governor, her priority would be to protect people across the state.
“Fatally flawed liberal policies like cashless bail, defund the police, the Less is More Act, DAs like Alvin Bragg – who refuse to enforce the law – have surrendered our streets to criminals,” she said. “Time and time again, we’ve heard politicians talk about what they’re going to do to fight crime. Well, I’ve actually done it, and I’m not slowing down now.”
Zeldin has the backing of Republican leaders in nearly all of the state’s 62 counties, making him a sure bet to get the party’s support for the gubernatorial nomination. Party leaders will decide that next week when they gather for the 2022 convention in Nassau County.
State GOP Chairman Nick Langworthy issued a statement Wednesday afternoon endorsing Esposito’s candidacy. He said there is no clearer choice for voters. In particular, noted that Democratic Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin – a former state senator representing Harlem – has consistently spoken out against law enforcement.
“New York Republicans are putting our money where our mouth is and proving to the people of this state that we are serious about ending the public safety crisis created by the Democrat Party,” the chairman said.
Despite the overwhelming party support, the Zeldin-Esposito ticket will likely face opposition in the June 28 primary.
The Esposito announcement came one day after businessman Harry Wilson announced his campaign for the GOP nomination. Others who have declared their candidacy include former Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino and Andrew Giuliani.