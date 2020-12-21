(The Center Square) – New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo called on commercial airlines that fly from the United Kingdom into New York City to test their passengers before departing. The request comes as a new, more infectious strain of COVID-19 has been identified in the European country.
The governor’s comments follow UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s implementation of tighter restrictions for parts of England, including London. In addition, Canada and several other countries have temporarily suspended flights from the island nation.
The United States, though, has not, much to Cuomo’s chagrin.
“People in government often believe doing nothing is safe,” he said. “’Well, if I do nothing, I won't be criticized.’ I don't believe that. I believe that's exactly wrong. … When you do not require the UK flights to be tested, you are allowing thousands of UK passengers to arrive here every day.”
While U.S. officials have said they do not believe the more virulent strain has reached the country, Cuomo believes it already has, recalling how the state was hit back in March and April for his rationale. He’s also wary of assumptions that the current vaccines will work as effectively on this new version of the virus.
Three airlines currently serve the New York City region with flights to and from London. British Airways, Delta and Virgin Atlantic fly to John F. Kennedy and Newark Liberty international airports, both of which are managed by the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey. Those carriers bring thousands of passengers to the city.
British Airways, Cuomo said, had already agreed to abide by his request. In TV interviews later Monday, he revealed that Delta and Virgin Atlantic had made similar agreements.
It’s a step 120 countries, but not the U.S., currently require.
“I would not be doing my job as governor of New York if I sat here and let the federal incompetence create another emergency and disaster that cost the lives of New Yorkers,” he said.
Cuomo also criticized Washington for the COVID-19 relief bill that’s soon expected to pass in Congress. While there’s more than $900 billion in funding in the package, there’s no direct aid for state or local governments.
He blasted Republican leaders, including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, for putting Democrats in a position where they in “an impossible situation” choosing between providing aid to governments or direct aid to individuals.
“When you don't fund the state, it means I can't help people with rent relief and mortgage relief,” he added. “I can't fund schools.”