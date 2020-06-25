(The Center Square) – New York Mayor Bill de Blasio expanded on the job cuts city offices may face if neither state nor federal officials offer assistance in filling a $1 billion budget gap by the end of the month.
Without that aid, the city will need to cut about 22,000 jobs, and the mayor said no agency would be spared.
“Every agency will experience layoffs,” he said. “A lot of people will lose their livelihood. I don't want to see that. A lot of city services we depend on will be gone, but we would have no choice unless some immediate help comes.”
The job number de Blasio touts represents about 6.8 percent of the city’s public workforce. It’s the largest municipal workforce in the United States, and only three states – California, Texas and New York – have larger state government payrolls.
The budget is due by Tuesday, as the new fiscal year starts the following day, and the mayor said the city will pass its budget on time.
The job cuts would not take effect immediately, de Blasio said. They would be timed for the fall in case the federal government provided stimulus funds the city could use to maintain those employees.
The mayor’s office is also continuing talks with legislative leaders in Albany about giving the city permission to borrow money, something Gov. Andrew Cuomo has resisted approving for day-to-day operations.
“The reality is, we are running out of money,” de Blasio said. “There's just no way in hell we're going to get a lot of new revenue immediately. So we're at the point where we have to – we have to deal with reality.”
De Blasio’s comments come a month after the Citizens Budget Commission, a nonprofit, nonpartisan civic affairs organization, called on the city to enact a reduction in force as a proactive measure to prevent a deeper recession and a slower recovery.
The mayor said he’s seen the commission’s recommendations and said some of its ideas are more plausible than others. However, he doesn’t want to pursue austerity because he thinks it's smarter to fund city services than cut them.
Nonetheless, the city will consider “all potential savings” opportunities, he said.
“Right now, we're up against something like we'd never seen before,” de Blasio said. “This is literally a crisis on a magnitude that could be the worst crisis New York City has ever faced health care crisis, economic crisis, a crisis in terms of racial justice issues, a crisis in terms of our budget. I mean, everything's happening simultaneously, and we have to make sense of this in a way we've just never encountered before.”