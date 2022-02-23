(The Center Square) – A businessman who bills himself as a turnaround specialist has announced his candidacy to become New York’s next governor.
Harry Wilson released an introductory video for his campaign Tuesday. The CEO of the MAEVA Group joins a Republican field that includes U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin, former Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino and Andrew Giuliani.
In the video, Wilson took aim at Democratic incumbent Gov. Kathy Hochul and the Albany political machine and pledged to help turn around a state he said was plagued by high taxes and crime.
“Politics as usual has failed us,” he said. “We need bold action, and we need it now.”
His priorities would be to repeal the tax increases passed in last year’s budget. He also pledged to eliminate cashless bail and fire district attorneys who won’t prosecute offenders.
Wilson, 50, grew up in Johnstown in a blue-collar family. His father was a bartender, and his mother was a seamstress. He attended Harvard and said he worked his way through college.
After college, Wilson worked at Goldman, Sachs & Co., The Blackstone Group and Silver Point Capital. He left the financial services sector and eventually joined the task force established by then-President Obama to revitalize the American auto industry coming out of the Great Recession. He also served as a senior advisor to Obama in the Treasury Department.
In 2010, Wilson ran for and won the GOP nomination for New York State Comptroller. Though he lost by 4.5 percentage points to incumbent Tom DiNapoli, his campaign was considered successful. He also was identified as a possible candidate for governor.
Wilson declined to run for governor in 2018, citing the time it would take from his family.
Zeldin has been considered the front-runner for the GOP nomination. Still, Wilson may prove to be his most formidable competition. According to Fox News, Wilson is starting his campaign with $12 million of his own money.
However, Zeldin, who announced his candidacy last year, has built a strong base of support that may be hard to overcome. On Tuesday, the Long Island congressman announced that the Bronx County Republican Party officially endorsed him.
With 59 of 62 county GOP committees or chairs backing him, Zeldin will likely get more than 90 percent of the weighted vote in next week’s state party convention.
The convention is one way to make it on the June 28 primary ballot. Those candidates who do not get the party’s nomination can still get on the primary ballot through a petition process.